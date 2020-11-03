Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 12-16:
CIVIL SUITS
Brennan Howell v. South Laser Deep, breach of contract.
Bank of America NA v. Kenneth E. Lewis Jr., open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC and Citibank Na v. Tina L. Buteaux, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Dexter Brown and Eshanna Henderson, forfeiture/seizure.
Jamie Troquille v. Brent Thomas Smith, damages.
Ally Bank v. Joseph A. St. Romain Jr. aka Joseph A. Stromain Jr., executory process.
Jason P. Gagliano v. Robert D. Oberry, promissory note.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. James Earl Reine Jr., executory process.
Trent S. Sullivan, structured settlement.
Louisiana State Division of Administration, Office Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Allan Clarke aka Allan G. Clarke, agreement.
Sherman Credit Inc. v. Jeremy Fowler, executory judgment.
Bank of America NA v. Travis W. Wall, open account.
Discover Bank v. Mickey J. White, open account.
Guni G. Gomez Martinez v. Leeann Acosta and Jesus Acosta, open account.
Leeann Acosta v. Guni G. Gomez Martinez and Occupants All, eviction.
(individual on behalf of) Jennifer Lofton, Layton Lofton, Easton Lofton and Jaxton Lofton v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
1st Franklin Financial Corp v. Joseph Womack, executory judgment.
A & M Contractors LLC v. Ascension Development Group LLC and Roland Sidney Stevens III, executory judgment.
A & M Contractors LLC v. Kyle Frank and Megan Frank, damages.
Stephen Brandly v. Benedict Ekundayo Idowu Sr. and Medical Review Panel, medical review panel.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and Jack Velma v. Marvin K. Dempsey and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Zeshaunn Jones v. Allstate Insurance Co., Perry T. Hull, Louisiana Public Schools Risk Management, Ascension Parish School Board and Sophie Voivedich, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Wykisha G. Jackson v. Michael J. Jackson, divorce.
Jalen York Nash v. Irvin James Nash, divorce.
Christopher J. Dugas v. Ermily C. Dugas, divorce.
Anyah Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dallas Cage, child support.
Elizabeth Babin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jessie Babin, child support.
Deloris Anderson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenyon Foster, child support.
Teirene Adams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Rasheed Bartholomew, child support.
Samantha Booker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Nicholas Anderson, child support.
Melissa Landry v. Terry Landry, divorce.
Abigail Christine Jaime v. Brett Joseph Matherne, divorce.
Karen Savoy Hano v. Charles Elvin Hano, divorce.
Ray J. Landry v. Madelyn C. Landry, divorce.
Stanley Leroy Williams Jr. v. Jonique Marie L. Williams, divorce.
Quenterra Rome v. Bruce Rome Jr., divorce.
Hugh Phillip McLaurin v. Sheri Hebert MaLaurin, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Mary Jane Melancon Babin
Succession of Nathalie A. Engeron Green
Succession of Nancy Kathleen Morton