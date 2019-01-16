The Gonzales Mayor's Youth Advisory Council is getting to work after an induction ceremony at a recent City Council meeting.
The 2018-19 MYAC members are Alex Anderson, Lauren Bennett, Lakendra Bergeron, Isabella Jung, Skye Taylor and Kittyanne Walker.
The organization creates opportunities for students in grades nine through 12 to participate in community efforts that are important to youth, increasing the likelihood that future citizens will continue to participate in city affairs. For information on participating in the council, email gonzalesmyac@gmail.com.