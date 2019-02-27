Spanish Lake Primary School fifth-grade teacher Becky Fritchie was one of 10 educators nationwide chosen to be a 2019 Space Educator Expedition crew member. She attended the Space Exploration Educators Conference in Houston this month and will work closely with the center for one year.
"This is an incredible opportunity to learn from elite scientists around the world and teachers who are implementing incredible STEM related activities that encourage students to learn more about space exploration," Fritchie said, according to a news release. "We toured the Johnson Space Center facility and were able to connect with scientists in their programs, like the Planetary Analog-Mars Yard engineers who are building and testing rovers and vehicles for future space missions. I am excited to bring this knowledge back to my colleagues and students in Ascension."
SEED Patch NASA's Space Center Houston launched the program in 2017 to help meet a nationwide need to prepare students for STEM careers and an equal need for extraordinary teacher leaders to inspire students. The crew aims to empower teachers to build leadership competencies by creating innovative STEM programs for their students, schools and communities.