The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 23-30:
Sept. 23
Johnson, Richard J.: 10474 Acy Road 51, St. Amant; Age: 32; four counts failure to appear bench warrant, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery — second
Smith, Brittany N.: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obscenity
Pena, Joseph Ernst: 12441 Plantation Creek Drive, Geismar; Age: 30; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams, Jerry Webb: 16429 La. 929, Prairieville; Age: 58; three failure to appear bench warrants, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Geason-London, Kyle V.: 610 Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, stalking, flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs, taillamps, resisting an officer, failure to appear bench warrant
Woods, Alicia: 1612 Newport Place Unit C, Kenner; Age: 19; simple battery
Sept. 24
Millet, Chad: 16437 Wesley Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; stalking
Richardson, Sean Matthew: 18577 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, eight counts failure to appear bench warrant surety, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia
Martin, Haylee E.: 18577 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; failure to appear bench warrant
Riley, Bria Jasline: 921 W. Tony St., Gonzales; Age: 26; failure to appear bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Buckhalter, Jacob Randall: 10214 D. Taylor St., Denham Springs; Age: 27; aggravated assault with a firearm
Stokes, Dallas Seth: 40503 Ethel St., Prairieville; Age: 20; theft less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner
Truitt, Dontravious: 9039 S, St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear bench warrant illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Quincy Derell: 800 Riverview Complex C103, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
David, James: 42320 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Lewis, Michael: 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose; Age: 27; aggravated battery, failure to appear bench warrant
Coffee, Mathew Pryor: 42189 Jessie Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery
Manning, Devin Michael: 41149 La. 42 15, Prairieville; Age: 20; battery of a police officer in legal custody, resisting an officer, resisting an officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Sept. 25
Cowart, Edward Alex: 18553 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, domestic abuse battery
Morel, Joel Paul: 40492 Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary
Dillard, Joseph: 12211 Hammack Road, Denham Springs; Age: 45; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brasher, Larry Robert: 445 County Road 607, Clanton, Alabama; Age: 34; fugitive — other state jurisdiction
Bazile, Blaine Anthony: 13301 Rita Bourgeois Lane, Gonzales; Age: 40; surety, failure to appear bench warrant
Sept. 26
Herevia, Jesus Mares: 6 S. Aztec Cove Drive, Indian Lake, Tennessee; Age: 41; stopping, standing or parking outside business or residence districts, operating while intoxicated — first
Krause, Nicolette C.: 1217 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales; Age: 49; domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Thomas, Sherice Nicole: 39070 Old Bayou Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, child passenger restraint system, obstruction of justice/simple assault, filing or maintaining false public records
Melancon, Jeremy: 7366 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 47; littering prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, failure to appear bench warrant
Sept. 27
Mann, William: 6616 Donnie St., Zachary; Age: 46; domestic abuse battery
Williams, Chancellor: 53525 Stone St., White Castle; Age: 18; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first-degree murder/attempt, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property
Buratt, Lisa Jane: 41394 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Gros, Lieren Deshay: 16260 La. 44, Prairieville; Age: 32; identity theft
Milton, Allen D.: 830 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 46; battery of a dating partner
Variani, Dwayne Michael: 14308 L. Keller Road, St Amant; Age: 46; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear bench warrant
Sept. 28
Bolona, Dawn: 3600 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery
Westley, Christopher D.: 1218 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 39; resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, violations of protective orders
Jackson, Tyrianne D.: 3802 W. Longview Road, Paulina; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Sept. 29
Schexnayder, Todd M.: 42216 Greenfield Crossing Drive, Prairieville; Age: 46; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, no motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license on person
Beachler, Shane Michael: 15476 Rosestone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 44; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam)
Crittindon Jr., Leonard: 1929 Brutus St., New Orleans; Age: 20; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Davis, Jamone: 6039 Crestway Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 21; parole violation, in for court, failure to appear bench warrant
Budd, Charles L.: 1741 McQuaid Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 59; Theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Davis, Courtney T.: 214 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road-exceptions
Gray, Kenji Leander: 424 W. Minor St., Gonzales; Age: 39; application for registration, three counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, sale/distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Sept. 30
Fife, Destin Michael: 42115 Rudy Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; violations of protective orders