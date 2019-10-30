The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Oct. 17-24:
Oct. 17
Morris, Gregory: 27, 931 S. Bell St., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property.
Simpson, Russell Wayne: 36, 37084 White Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Butler Jr., Romero Gerad: 32, 141 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Apt. 414, New Orleans, surety, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Palmer Jr., Freddie: 33, 3113 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, illegal use of 911.
Foreman Jr., David: 48, 16009 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Miles, Tony Terrell: 36, 42160 Clouatre Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft.
Lofton, Richard: 20, 15370 Holton Road, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 18
Valin, Noah: 36, 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Fox, Barbara: 37, 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Ferrier, William Shaine: 21, 726 S. Hargis Road, Montgomery, simple battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Slocum, Kody Houston: 26, 5151 Darda St., Lafitte, simple battery.
Kirkland, Jessie D.: 37, 8227 Cottonwood St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court.
Lemon, Lewis Eugene: 29, 32593 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, probation violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Dixon, Susan A.: 55, 14369 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Kronenberger, Christopher: 46, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia: 20, 12348 Legacy Hills Drive, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Morrison, Scotty Ray: 37, 149 Veterans Blvd., Pine Grove, failure to appear in court.
Graphia, Dominic J.: 46, 120 Moss St., Port Barre, felony theft.
Pendergraft, Jeremy L.: 37, 20950 La. 16, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Triche, Bennett Joseph: 34, 104 N. Laurel St., Hammond, misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Johnson, Andre: 39, 9246 Tasmania Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Smith, Kelvin M.: 30, 7428 Dan Drive, Baton Rouge, armed robbery.
Couvillion, Derek Michael: 23, 40443 Bailey Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Damarcus Demound: 37, 1588 Swan St., Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of marijuana, operating vehicle while license is suspended, owner to secure registration, security required, violations of registration provisions, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Oct. 19
West, David R.: 44, 36448 La. 74, Geismar, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
McBride Jr., Corey R.: 24, 9389 Mark Pierce Road, Gonzales, owner to secure registration, security required, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Sajeevan, Geena: 26, 14086 Airline Highway, 2024, Gonzales, simple battery, battery of a dating partner, violations of protective orders.
Brown, Dwayne: 44, 8611 Oak St., New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Eppinett, Shelia: 49, 38340 Duplessis Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Braud, Nathan Charles: 50, 12075 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Guedry, Tiffanie Martinez: 41, 40076 W. New River Extension, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 20
Shabani, Alireza: 26, 1445 Cottonwood, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Michael Anthony: 22, 8252 Hargis St., Convent, failure to appear in court.
Reine, Stacy: 56, 18135 Conthia St., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Melancon, Storm Colton: 26, 13532 Donald Elisar Lane, Gonzales, state probation violation, aggravated battery.
Millien, Bruce A.: 58, 39325 Shafter LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Plummer, Thaddeus: 51, 605 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, felony operating while intoxicated.
Coleman, Larry: 28, 2133 S. Darla St., Gonzales, bond revocation, resisting an officer, felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Martinez, Jonathan R.: 30, 3546 Monroe St., Lake Charles, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Gautreau Jr., Ernie J.: 41, 13246 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Gunter, Shelly: 37, 17142 La. 42, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Cuti, Brett: 20, 17000 Good Times Road, French Settlement, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Howard, Titus J.: 27, 14396 Ridgewood Ave., Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Oct. 21
Rainey, Claude: 30, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Plaisance, Staci L.: 41, 9231 W. La. 936, St. Amant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Camper, Wilie Mose: 43, 39103 Cajun Bayou Ave., Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Babin Jr., Allen Dale: 46, 13061 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Perez, Pedro: 36, 15427 Shirley Drive, Prairieville, two counts of surety, three counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property.
Dixon, Devin D.: 28, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., 1, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Turner, Jyeraynea M.: 24, address unavailable, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Guedry, Dayla L.: 32, 11119 John Bateman Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Joanne M.: 55, 8207 Main St., Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Donald Ray: 46, 8207 Main St., Sorrento, domestic abuse battery.
Ortiz, Jesus: 17, 13458 Burnt Pecan, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, aggravated criminal damage to property, first-degree murder/attempt.
Holmes, Jacob Curry: 30, 15317 Floyd Holton Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Taylor, William L.: 46, 18705 Ducros Road, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Manuel, Roddy D.: 53, 42187 Norwood Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, felony operating while intoxicated.
Solar, Jesse John: 32, 425 Memorial Drive, 20, Donaldsonville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Green, Jonathan David: 38, 15495 Susie's Lane, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of heroin.
Williams, Jamie A.: 37, 41095 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, obscenity.
Oct. 22
McAllister, William Dale: 63, 37313 La. 74, 79, Geismar, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, obscenity.
Lucas, Vera: 41, 268 Country Forest, Elm Grove, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 29, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Parsons, Allen: 40, 330 Engleside Drive, 308, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Cutrer, Samuel: 40, 42300 Mike Drive, Hammond, probation violation parish.
Cline, Krischan J.: 20, 41244 Little Place Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, probation violation.
Wilson, Neetra S.: 36, 2901 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, five counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple burglary/all others.
Pennington, Joel Shane: 58, 2707 S. Southwood Drive, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Johnson, Jamie Marie: 41, 38181 Angie Drive, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, misdemeanor theft.
Duplush, Tevin: 26, 37083 Ellem Road, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Brumfield, Dillon Glen: 27, 8440 Cullen Ave., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Lomas, Tiffany: 37, 41118 Witek Road, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Davis, Breanna: 18, 1009 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales, simple battery.
Mire, Burt J.: 45, 13175 Rosetta St., Geismar, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Oct. 22
Lawrence, William Dewayne: 44, 210 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, four counts of failure to appear in court, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Briley Jr., Irvin: 64, 14205 JD Broussard Road, Gonzales, molestation of a juvenile.
Hill, Imani Monique: 38, 405 State St., Laplace, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
Williams Jr., Melvin: 44, 6887 La. 308, Belle Rose, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Smith, Hunter Tyler: 19, 12124 Turry Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Chapman, Jeffery Del: 31, 17465 Lauren Drive, Prairieville, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, second-degree battery.
Geason, Randall: 30, 35200 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, eight counts of failure to appear in court, no seat belt.
Edwards, Debra: 46, 3407 Goodfellow Road, Star City, Arkansas, domestic abuse battery.
Duplessis, Sidney J.: 54, 633 W. Jeansonne St., 2, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Oct. 24
Davert, Jeffrey Andrew: 58, 41114 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Pearson, Jason S.: 47, 3407 Goodfellow Road, Star City, Arkansas, domestic abuse battery.