U.S. Rep. Garret Graves will be the featured speaker at the August Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Graves, who sits on the House committees on Transportation and Infrastructure and Natural Resources, was named chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment at the start of the 115th Congress.
The cost for the luncheon is $18 at the door. To make a reservation, call (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.