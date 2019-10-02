The St. Amant High School marching band may have brought some good luck to the Saints on Sunday night when they performed during halftime.
The St. Amant High School Band, 255 members strong, provided half-time entertainment during the battle between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome.
The school’s relationship with the Saints dates back to the days after the catastrophic flood of 2016 devastated the St. Amant High campus.
The floodwaters destroyed over $250,000 worth of instruments and equipment, band director Craig Millet said.
“I wrote up a little story and posted it on as many social media sites as I could,” Millet said Friday. “We were going to need help.”
Millet said the Saints organization picked up his story and sent it on to Peter King, then a Sports Illustrated columnist, now with NBC Sports.
King put out a call in his column online for donations in September 2016. More than $82,000 was raised in the resulting fundraising effort led by Sports Illustrated, the New Orleans Saints, United Way and private donors.
King and representatives of the Saints and United Way came to St. Amant High band class in September 2016 to present the check, Millet said.
The band performed with Ivan Neville and played a Louisiana-themed routine.