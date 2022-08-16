The St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments recently thanked several business and volunteers who help the departments.
Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said the departments are "surrounded by some amazing businesses that continue to step up and provide food and supplies during uncertain times." "Their generous donations to our dedicated volunteer firefighters are greatly appreciated."
LeBlanc presented Brandon Troxclair and Ralph’s Supermarket with plaques recognizing their support.
In addition, Craig St. Pierre and Delaune’s Supermarket were honored "for their outpouring support to our Darrow and St. Amant community volunteer fire departments."