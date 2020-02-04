Cows are bellowing, and it echoes off the metal gates at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. It’s Saturday, the second day of competition for Ascension Parish students participating in the South Central District Livestock show.
Kids in boots, caps, Western hats and jeans, many set off by shiny prize buckles, mill around the pens. Those from Ascension Parish and its 4-H and FFA clubs are no exception, grooming their livestock and straightening their shirt collars before hitting the ring.
They were joined by hundreds of other livestock student competitors. Participants are fourth graders through high school seniors who are members of the 4-H Club or National FFA Organization. This regional show included students form Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.
Winners of parish shows in January were invited to participate in this regional show. At the district show, winners then go to a state competition, which starts Friday.
The clubs and programs work with hundreds of students throughout each year and prepare them for the possibility of showing livestock at one event or the other. In Ascension Parish, as well as in other area clubs, that includes students with special needs. Ross Folse, 11, has epilepsy, but the Ascension sixth grader doesn’t let that stop him.
Running around the show ring lightly tapping his pig in one direction or the other, Folse pushed up his glasses and stood still for a moment to show him off. He ends up taking a big prize as the competition completes.
“I like showing the pigs and practicing with them. It’s fun,” Folse, a student at St. Amant Middle School, said enthusiastically. “I love them and love to show them. And I’ve made new friends, lots of friends. My pig’s name is Darkie, because it was a girl and was the darkest one. Other kids should join us so they have fun showing pigs, too.”
Mom Ashley and dad Jay Folse are overjoyed about Folse’s win, congratulating him while also trying to help him entice the pig out of the arena. “Ross is actually a special needs kid, and he faces a whole lot of challenges,” mom said. “He’s unable to read and right at this point, and he’s been unable to play sports due to his condition. He really took a shine to 4-H in a big way, as well as they livestock. It gives him something to look forward to day in and day out and teaches him responsibility. He is happy and inspired.”
Folse winning the Grand Champion Duroc Division pig ribbon and then moving on to the Overall Grand Champion among seven division winners, as well as having the Louisiana Bred Grand Champion Market hog, is no small shakes, according to his parents. “It’s a big deal for all three of our kids, but it especially is for him with his condition. This is a wonderful program, and it gives meaning to his life,” mom said.
With encouragement and help from his twin brother and his sister, Folse will now go on to compete at the state level Feb. 14 and 15. “This is his third year showing — it’s always hogs,” mom said.
“He practices for this at home every day for months so he has the coordination between him and the hog. He picks out his own hog every year and names it, and he has big plans. He’s got everything done pat in that arena. It’s almost like a miracle him winning and all, because it’s tough to win with close to 200 hogs competing at once in our district. For him to go on to show and win is almost a gift — one of God’s miracles. And it’s a big deal to Ross, too.”
Also from Ascension Parish is Torie Leiche, 17, in her senior year of high school. She has a black-and-white Hamp hog that won Reserve Champion at the show. She said the overall draw for competitors included about 200 hogs but was whittled down to about six. It’s a great accomplishment for the St. Amant High School student.
“The Hamp hog breed for market has a white belt across its stomach and has certain markings to classify it,” Leiche, the daughter of Kristie and Paul Leiche, said. “This year in 4-H, everything went well. Hamp hogs are good for quality meat, and how good a hog it is based on how the person feeds it, exercise it, and conditions it. A lot goes into it.
Leiche has been showing pigs since the fourth grade and keeps them in an area behind the house. They are given a mixture of corn and wheat based feed and beet pulp feed. Why? She said it simply gives them better muscle production. Her dad, who showed pigs in his day, taught her a lot about livestock care. This pig is a family brand, since dad has about 60 breeding and 45 market pigs.
“It’s not for fun, it’s a breeding process,” Leiche said. “It’s an all-year process, and we all just grew up doing it.”
When not tending to pigs or doing school work, Leiche also keeps a 4.8 GPA (“I’m kind of a nerd”) that she’s kept up since her freshman year, works with the Gator to Gator student mentoring programs where seniors help incoming freshmen and is a senior portrait model for Gray Photography. It’s 4-H that keeps her the busiest, and she and her friends all grew up involved in it. Although she wants to work on humans as a dental hygienist one day and not pigs’ teeth, she said this is a lot of fun in the mean time.
Her mother, Kristie Leiche, said the program is great, but it’s always hectic on show days. “We’re making sure the kids have their clothes, the animals are fed and ready to show and have had baths and we rush and clean up so the shavings are clean — then they get in the ring,” she said. “They have responsibilities. Through this, we know where are kids are. They just can’t be going off down the street to a friend’s house of something. They have animals to take care of, and these young kids have to walk nine pigs at least 30 minutes a day in addition to everything else.”
According to Stephanie Gravois, Leiche is doing a great job — as are many of the club members. She is the 4-H Club co-adviser for Ascension Parish and a 4-H agent. Vetted by LSU AgCenter, she works with students with hands-on learning and projects. Her area also includes a shooting club, while 4-H also includes learning projects in horticulture, agronomy and other related areas.
Gravois helps advise the Junior Leaders club of 13 students, but they run the club themselves. Having a voice as youth is a “big deal,” she said. This year in Ascension Parish, about 1,600 kids and 90 students participate in the 4-H Club. “That’s a lot of kids doing a lot of good,” Gravois said.
For more information on this club or about 4-H Club and the FFA in general, call (225) 621-5799.