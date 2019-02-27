The assistant superintendent of the Ascension Parish public schools, A. Denise Graves, discussed the tax renewal proposals Ascension Parish residents will see on the March 30 ballot during the Feb. 14 meeting of the Ascension Retired Teachers Association. Graves also discussed how population growth in Ascension Parish has affected the school system.
The group also heard from Susan Jordan, a representative from the Senior Medicare Patrol, who discussed recent changes in Medicare and how Medicare recipients can avoid becoming victims of fraud.
The Ascension RTA is a local unit of retired teachers who live or taught in Ascension Parish. Its next meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 14 at Frank’s Restaurant, 14725 Airline Highway, Prairieville.
The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is a nonprofit organization that is devoted to protecting and enhancing benefits for individuals receiving retirement benefits from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana. For more information about LRTA, visit lrta.net.