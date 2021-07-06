For most of the high schooler's life, Cameron Morton has been doodling — drawing stick figures and creating his own cast of characters.
Cameron's schoolwork, papers and tests are usually dotted with his doodles. Around sixth grade, he began expanding from simple drawings to more detailed work. He enrolled in art classes but didn't connect with the structured approach to art.
At Dutchtown High, he discovered digital art and graphic design. There, Cameron, 16, learned how to use software programs like PhotoShop, which energized his interest in art.
This summer, Cameron is benefiting from a commissioned art design for Browndages, a first aid company that creates inclusive bandages for people with brown skin.
The company has a line of character bandages that portray children in aspiring professions, such as an astronaut or judge instead of the typical Disney princesses or Marvel super heroes, said Browndages co-owner Rashid Mahdi.
At the beginning of the year, Browndages decided to create a special edition tin that displays Black heroes such as Malcolm X and Rosa Parks, Mahdi said.
Cameron's mother, Maryam Diaab, saw the company's Facebook call for artists and Cameron soon was in talks with the company.
"After requesting sample work from some of the responders, it was Cam's work that stood out," Mahdi said.
His drawing style was exactly what Browndages had envisioned for the project.
"Our mission is to uplift the younger generation, so the fact that he was only 16 was an added bonus," Mahdi said. "We sent him the photos that we wanted reimagined and a time frame that we were hoping to get it finished by. Cam did an amazing job of giving us updates and requesting feedback. After a few alterations, the portraits were complete. Beautiful and on-time. Due to his professional style and dope portraits, we've since commissioned him for other photos. He always delivers."
For the bandage company, Cameron was tasked with creating images of Malcom X and Rosa Parks as teens. Cameron took to his computer to create properly portioned images of the two civil rights icons. For inspiration, Cameron and his family watched the movie "Malcom."
The commission has inspired Cameron, a high school senior, to continue on his mission to earn a living from his artistic talents.
"He even makes Mom pay when she wants him to create something for her," him mom said.
Cameron is most comfortable in front of his computer, listening to music and creating his characters. He's an avid video gamer and said many of his characters are inspired by music.
He likes the idea of working on expanding his characters into a money-making endeavor.
Cameron draws inspiration for his character from his surroundings and music. He said his mission is to create interesting, original characters through digital art. He said he really does not have a favorite character and is mostly private with his work.
Cameron plans to continue learning more about graphic design and digital art and sees himself making money with his talents. If not, he's also interested in working behind the camera in the movie business.
Either way, using his creativity to make a living is part of his five-year plan.
To see Cameron's finished work for Browndages' "Young Icon" series, visit www.browndages.com.