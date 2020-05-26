BATON ROUGE — On Friday, May 15, LSU honored more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, and during the ceremony, 4,347 degrees were conferred. The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all the graduates names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video; Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle singing the national anthem; messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie; and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees; messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni; LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”; and world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa singing the LSU Alma Mater.

Just before noon, Galligan also was live on the LSU Instagram page to once again congratulate the graduates and to bring a little bit of campus to them by joining in listening to the Memorial Tower chime at noon and play the LSU Alma Mater.

LSU’s May 2020 graduating class represents 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 88 foreign countries. Women made up 57.33% of the class, and men made up 42.67%. The oldest graduates are 59, and the youngest is 19.

The 4,347 total graduates are made up of 3,353 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 708 who received master’s degrees; 57 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 107 who received a Ph.D.; 12 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 88 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; and 22 who received a post-bachelorette certificate. Also, 27 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.

“Class of 2020 will forever designate you as a graduate who is fierce and resilient, and who persists despite floods or pandemics,” Haynie said. “While I won’t be able to deliver your diploma to you in-person, or to shake your hand, or to cheer with your family, just know that my excitement over your achievement could not be greater, even if it’s virtual.”

More than 500 students graduated with honors including 198 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

LSU honored 44 graduating students with the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and have built digital portfolios displayed as public websites that include their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.

This semester, a total of 154 students graduated from the LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College. Among these, 74 students earned College Honors and 11 students earned Upper Division Honors Distinction. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.

All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.

Ascension Parish

College of Agriculture

Andre' David Boudreaux, Gonzales

Samuel D. des Bordes, Prairieville

Shelby Lane Gorman, Prairieville

Megan Marie Jeanfreau, Prairieville

Andrew Michael LeBoeuf, Prairieville

Hunter C. Martin, Prairieville

Meghan Elizabeth Melugin, Gonzales

Hannah Nicole Passman, Prairieville

Allison H. Seward, St. Amant

Luke Patrick Simon, Prairieville

Ashley Elizabeth White, Gonzales

College of Art and Design

Kimberlyn Marie Bossom, Gonzales

Caleb Michael Bourque, Gonzales

Brady Denham, Gonzales

Blake Jean Gauthreaux, St. Amant

Rachel Lynn Hurt, St. Amant

Madelaine Davis Kobe, Prairieville

Harry Riel, Geismar

Jamie Hunter Wilson, Prairieville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Loren Faye Babin, Gonzales

Brennan D. Bailey, Prairieville

Jahmecia Jade Beasley, Gonzales

Breezy Lynne Berteau, Prairieville

Jeanne Bronier Boyce, Gonzales

Hannah Mary Calvert, Gonzales

Justin Luke Goings, Prairieville

Madelyn Marie Hall, Prairieville

Beau Ryan Hill, Prairieville

Ryan Michael Jeanfreau, Prairieville

Delton Johnson, Donaldsonville

Emily Allyson Miller, Prairieville

Benjamin James Moran, St. Amant

Joshua Akachukwu Nwokorie, Gonzales

Berkley Rose Parent, Prairieville

Joanna M. Paz, Prairieville

Brennan Ray Perkins, Geismar

Elizabeth Ann Ragusa, Prairieville

Madeline Lucille Ragusa, Prairieville

Blake Alexander Rester, Prairieville

Kashmila Saeed, Prairieville

Natalie Marie Sanders, Gonzales

Minh Le Savoie, Geismar

Jack Michael Spriggs, Prairieville

Brandon Michael Sullivan, Prairieville

Austin Blake Taylor, Prairieville

Kory Jude Waguespack, Gonzales

Lee Taylor Whalen, Prairieville

College of Engineering

Alexandria Julianne Adams, Gonzales

Paige Ann Bates, St. Amant

Andrew Thomas Beary III, Prairieville

Patrick Daniel Caro, Geismar

Zachary Thomas Coulton, Prairieville

Adam Michael Diez, Gonzales

Dale Edward Engelhorn, Gonzales

Brandt Matthew Fairchild, Gonzales

Austin Hunter Fox, Gonzales

Austin Charles Frady, Geismar

Brandt Paul Fritsche, Prairieville

Megan Gates, Prairieville

Matthew James Gonzales, Gonzales

Kortni Maegan Harp, Gonzales

Landon Michael Hilbun, Prairieville

Dustan Mark Himel, St. Amant

Hunter Michael Jacob, St. Amant

Yusef Kana, Prairieville

Robert Preston Landry, Donaldsonville

Rylee Paige Langlois, St. Amant

Tris Patrick Lear Jr., Darrow

Cameron Anne Matherne, St. Amant

Mason John Melancon, Gonzales

Ravi B. Patel, Prairieville

Troy Truxillo Pontillas, Geismar

Sean Edward Pruet, Prairieville

Trenton Thomas Serpas, St. Amant

Trevor Michael Serpas, St. Amant

Connor Evan Smith, Prairieville

Hogan Joshua Smith, Prairieville

Haley Marie Strong, Prairieville

Michael Leigh Vincent, Prairieville

Brendan Alex Warner, Geismar

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kennedy Shaye Achord, Gonzales

Abbey Marie Anderson, Gonzales

Hannah Chalet Boudreaux, Gonzales

Deanna Marie Bourgeois, Prairieville

Lauren Stacey Burstall, St. Amant

DeShae Syble Campbell, St. Amant

Mallory Rene Carpenter, Gonzales

Yazmin Guadalupe Chavez, Gonzales

Rachel Marie DeLaune, Prairieville

Christian Levy Fontenot, Prairieville

Virginia Grace Hitzman, St. Amant

Carly Elizabeth Hubbard, Prairieville

Caroline Anne LeCoq, Gonzales

Briana Hien Nguyen, Prairieville

J'olee Renee Parr, Gonzales

Marley Margaret Parr, Gonzales

Grace Elizabeth Reames, St. Amant

Nairuta Shah, Geismar

Hannah Chauvin Smith, Prairieville

Amanda Michelle Swanson, St. Amant

McKenzie Layne Tucker-Gosnell, Prairieville

Samuel Tristan Ward, Prairieville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Allison Lea Abel, Prairieville

Jonathan Ryan Baker, Gonzales

Sophia Louise Belleu, St. Amant

Trevor Joseph Blank, Gonzales

Hannah Browning Bourgeois, Prairieville

Jake Austin Bourgeois, Prairieville

Breanna Nicole Burd, Prairieville

Makala Danielle Calhoun, St. Amant

Bradley Hazard Clement, Prairieville

Dillon James Courtney, Prairieville

Emma Elizabeth Frederic, St. Amant

Jolie Denise Gilbert, Prairieville

Brooke Ashlyn Holley, Gonzales

Katelyn Elise Honore', Prairieville

Coreon Kendell Joshua Jr., Prairieville

Madelaine Davis Kobe, Prairieville

Anna Elizabeth Lewis, Gonzales

Diego Javier Matus, Prairieville

Kyle Joseph McAlister, Galvez

Riley Tate McDaniel, Prairieville

Kami Angelle' Menard, Prairieville

Leonora Lynette Montegut, Prairieville

Christa Laine Moran, Prairieville

Bailey Marie Moss, Prairieville

William Maurice Newman, Geismar

Christian Anthony Payne, Gonzales

Stephen Thomas Podorsky, Prairieville

Hannah Nicole Richards, Sorrento

Hannah Nicole Robnik, Prairieville

Kayla Bailey Seeger, Prairieville

Sidney Lee Slater, Prairieville

Bradley Eric Waters, Prairieville

Monica Judith Zapien, Gonzales

Manship School of Mass Communication

Olivia Renee Boudreaux, St. Amant

Falon Alexis Brown, Prairieville

Jaci Layne Pinell, Prairieville

Christopher Matthew Rees, Prairieville

Rebecca Michelle Robinson, Prairieville

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

MacKenzie Kay Andrews, Gonzales

Harrison David Dollar, Gonzales

College of Science

Ian Andrew Babin, Gonzales

Kaylynn Nicole Bromfield, Geismar

Nolan Peyton Fore, Gonzales

Elliot Joseph Fruge, Prairieville

Adrienne Carole Lambert, Gonzales

Lauren Kathryn Little, Prairieville

Mark Anthony Maier II, Prairieville

Hannah Clare Poirrier, St. Amant

Erin Marie Roach, Prairieville

Hannah Nicole Robnik, Prairieville

Courtney Elizabeth Toussel, Geismar

Dzmitry Vaido, Prairieville

Lindsey Elaine Watkins, Prairieville

Graduate School

Master's

Taylor Paul Cavalier, Donaldsonville

Taylar Ayngelle Claiborne, Geismar

Destiny Nicole Day, Prairieville

LeAnn Goines Jones, Sorrento

Delanie Nicole Landers, Sorrento

Carter L. Lundin, Prairieville

Carter Louis Lundin, Prairieville

Megan Wunstel Melancon, Prairieville

Zoie Elizabeth Rhodes, Prairieville

Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, Prairieville

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Mallory Alicia Garcia, Burnside

View comments