BATON ROUGE — On Friday, May 15, LSU honored more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, and during the ceremony, 4,347 degrees were conferred. The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all the graduates names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video; Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle singing the national anthem; messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie; and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees; messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni; LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”; and world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa singing the LSU Alma Mater.
Just before noon, Galligan also was live on the LSU Instagram page to once again congratulate the graduates and to bring a little bit of campus to them by joining in listening to the Memorial Tower chime at noon and play the LSU Alma Mater.
LSU’s May 2020 graduating class represents 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 88 foreign countries. Women made up 57.33% of the class, and men made up 42.67%. The oldest graduates are 59, and the youngest is 19.
The 4,347 total graduates are made up of 3,353 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 708 who received master’s degrees; 57 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 107 who received a Ph.D.; 12 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 88 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; and 22 who received a post-bachelorette certificate. Also, 27 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.
“Class of 2020 will forever designate you as a graduate who is fierce and resilient, and who persists despite floods or pandemics,” Haynie said. “While I won’t be able to deliver your diploma to you in-person, or to shake your hand, or to cheer with your family, just know that my excitement over your achievement could not be greater, even if it’s virtual.”
More than 500 students graduated with honors including 198 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
LSU honored 44 graduating students with the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and have built digital portfolios displayed as public websites that include their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.
This semester, a total of 154 students graduated from the LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College. Among these, 74 students earned College Honors and 11 students earned Upper Division Honors Distinction. These students participated in a specific honors program and successfully completed and defended an undergraduate thesis.
All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.
Ascension Parish
College of Agriculture
Andre' David Boudreaux, Gonzales
Samuel D. des Bordes, Prairieville
Shelby Lane Gorman, Prairieville
Megan Marie Jeanfreau, Prairieville
Andrew Michael LeBoeuf, Prairieville
Hunter C. Martin, Prairieville
Meghan Elizabeth Melugin, Gonzales
Hannah Nicole Passman, Prairieville
Allison H. Seward, St. Amant
Luke Patrick Simon, Prairieville
Ashley Elizabeth White, Gonzales
College of Art and Design
Kimberlyn Marie Bossom, Gonzales
Caleb Michael Bourque, Gonzales
Brady Denham, Gonzales
Blake Jean Gauthreaux, St. Amant
Rachel Lynn Hurt, St. Amant
Madelaine Davis Kobe, Prairieville
Harry Riel, Geismar
Jamie Hunter Wilson, Prairieville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Loren Faye Babin, Gonzales
Brennan D. Bailey, Prairieville
Jahmecia Jade Beasley, Gonzales
Breezy Lynne Berteau, Prairieville
Jeanne Bronier Boyce, Gonzales
Hannah Mary Calvert, Gonzales
Justin Luke Goings, Prairieville
Madelyn Marie Hall, Prairieville
Beau Ryan Hill, Prairieville
Ryan Michael Jeanfreau, Prairieville
Delton Johnson, Donaldsonville
Emily Allyson Miller, Prairieville
Benjamin James Moran, St. Amant
Joshua Akachukwu Nwokorie, Gonzales
Berkley Rose Parent, Prairieville
Joanna M. Paz, Prairieville
Brennan Ray Perkins, Geismar
Elizabeth Ann Ragusa, Prairieville
Madeline Lucille Ragusa, Prairieville
Blake Alexander Rester, Prairieville
Kashmila Saeed, Prairieville
Natalie Marie Sanders, Gonzales
Minh Le Savoie, Geismar
Jack Michael Spriggs, Prairieville
Brandon Michael Sullivan, Prairieville
Austin Blake Taylor, Prairieville
Kory Jude Waguespack, Gonzales
Lee Taylor Whalen, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Alexandria Julianne Adams, Gonzales
Paige Ann Bates, St. Amant
Andrew Thomas Beary III, Prairieville
Patrick Daniel Caro, Geismar
Zachary Thomas Coulton, Prairieville
Adam Michael Diez, Gonzales
Dale Edward Engelhorn, Gonzales
Brandt Matthew Fairchild, Gonzales
Austin Hunter Fox, Gonzales
Austin Charles Frady, Geismar
Brandt Paul Fritsche, Prairieville
Megan Gates, Prairieville
Matthew James Gonzales, Gonzales
Kortni Maegan Harp, Gonzales
Landon Michael Hilbun, Prairieville
Dustan Mark Himel, St. Amant
Hunter Michael Jacob, St. Amant
Yusef Kana, Prairieville
Robert Preston Landry, Donaldsonville
Rylee Paige Langlois, St. Amant
Tris Patrick Lear Jr., Darrow
Cameron Anne Matherne, St. Amant
Mason John Melancon, Gonzales
Ravi B. Patel, Prairieville
Troy Truxillo Pontillas, Geismar
Sean Edward Pruet, Prairieville
Trenton Thomas Serpas, St. Amant
Trevor Michael Serpas, St. Amant
Connor Evan Smith, Prairieville
Hogan Joshua Smith, Prairieville
Haley Marie Strong, Prairieville
Michael Leigh Vincent, Prairieville
Brendan Alex Warner, Geismar
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kennedy Shaye Achord, Gonzales
Abbey Marie Anderson, Gonzales
Hannah Chalet Boudreaux, Gonzales
Deanna Marie Bourgeois, Prairieville
Lauren Stacey Burstall, St. Amant
DeShae Syble Campbell, St. Amant
Mallory Rene Carpenter, Gonzales
Yazmin Guadalupe Chavez, Gonzales
Rachel Marie DeLaune, Prairieville
Christian Levy Fontenot, Prairieville
Virginia Grace Hitzman, St. Amant
Carly Elizabeth Hubbard, Prairieville
Caroline Anne LeCoq, Gonzales
Briana Hien Nguyen, Prairieville
J'olee Renee Parr, Gonzales
Marley Margaret Parr, Gonzales
Grace Elizabeth Reames, St. Amant
Nairuta Shah, Geismar
Hannah Chauvin Smith, Prairieville
Amanda Michelle Swanson, St. Amant
McKenzie Layne Tucker-Gosnell, Prairieville
Samuel Tristan Ward, Prairieville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Allison Lea Abel, Prairieville
Jonathan Ryan Baker, Gonzales
Sophia Louise Belleu, St. Amant
Trevor Joseph Blank, Gonzales
Hannah Browning Bourgeois, Prairieville
Jake Austin Bourgeois, Prairieville
Breanna Nicole Burd, Prairieville
Makala Danielle Calhoun, St. Amant
Bradley Hazard Clement, Prairieville
Dillon James Courtney, Prairieville
Emma Elizabeth Frederic, St. Amant
Jolie Denise Gilbert, Prairieville
Brooke Ashlyn Holley, Gonzales
Katelyn Elise Honore', Prairieville
Coreon Kendell Joshua Jr., Prairieville
Madelaine Davis Kobe, Prairieville
Anna Elizabeth Lewis, Gonzales
Diego Javier Matus, Prairieville
Kyle Joseph McAlister, Galvez
Riley Tate McDaniel, Prairieville
Kami Angelle' Menard, Prairieville
Leonora Lynette Montegut, Prairieville
Christa Laine Moran, Prairieville
Bailey Marie Moss, Prairieville
William Maurice Newman, Geismar
Christian Anthony Payne, Gonzales
Stephen Thomas Podorsky, Prairieville
Hannah Nicole Richards, Sorrento
Hannah Nicole Robnik, Prairieville
Kayla Bailey Seeger, Prairieville
Sidney Lee Slater, Prairieville
Bradley Eric Waters, Prairieville
Monica Judith Zapien, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Olivia Renee Boudreaux, St. Amant
Falon Alexis Brown, Prairieville
Jaci Layne Pinell, Prairieville
Christopher Matthew Rees, Prairieville
Rebecca Michelle Robinson, Prairieville
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
MacKenzie Kay Andrews, Gonzales
Harrison David Dollar, Gonzales
College of Science
Ian Andrew Babin, Gonzales
Kaylynn Nicole Bromfield, Geismar
Nolan Peyton Fore, Gonzales
Elliot Joseph Fruge, Prairieville
Adrienne Carole Lambert, Gonzales
Lauren Kathryn Little, Prairieville
Mark Anthony Maier II, Prairieville
Hannah Clare Poirrier, St. Amant
Erin Marie Roach, Prairieville
Hannah Nicole Robnik, Prairieville
Courtney Elizabeth Toussel, Geismar
Dzmitry Vaido, Prairieville
Lindsey Elaine Watkins, Prairieville
Graduate School
Master's
Taylor Paul Cavalier, Donaldsonville
Taylar Ayngelle Claiborne, Geismar
Destiny Nicole Day, Prairieville
LeAnn Goines Jones, Sorrento
Delanie Nicole Landers, Sorrento
Carter L. Lundin, Prairieville
Carter Louis Lundin, Prairieville
Megan Wunstel Melancon, Prairieville
Zoie Elizabeth Rhodes, Prairieville
Sarah Elizabeth Worrell, Prairieville
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Mallory Alicia Garcia, Burnside