The Rotary Club of Gonzales will host High Heels for High Hopes, a ladies gala, to raise money for the March of Dimes on Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 La. 30 W., Gonzales.
It is the 16th year for this annual event, where women are served by “celebrity” men in tuxes.
The evening begins with a silent auction and is highlighted by a chance to unlock the treasure chest containing a piece of jewelry. Event Chairman Olin Berthelot said, “Each guest has an opportunity to purchase a pearl necklace with a key on it. Each year, we sell about 200 necklaces, but only one of them has the key to the treasure chest and the jewelry inside.”
Rotary Club of Gonzales President Craig Walling said the event raises money to fund research and to buy equipment for premature babies. To become a sponsor of the sold-out event, call Joell Hebert at (225) 715-7675.