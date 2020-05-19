The Ascension Christian High School Class of 2020 gathered in the school parking lot for a drive-by cap and gown distribution and on Sunday held a graduation ceremony.

The class is led by valedictorian Hayden Cashat and salutatorian Camille Cancienne.

Cashat signed up as a member of the Air Force Reserves and will study chemical engineering at Louisiana Tech University. He received the LaTech Outstanding Student Award Scholarship

Cancienne will study biological engineering at LSU. She received the Academic Scholar Resident Award Scholarship.

Other graduates include:

Brian Matthew Anderson 

Jaden Micah Barton

Noah Michael Blair

Nathan Joseph Bledsoe

Emily Elizabeth Bobe

Caleb Bryce Bosworth

Cody Michael Breaux

Peyton Michael Chidester

Devlyn Edward Coulter

Savannah Grace Dardeau

Catherine Denise David

Dylan Christopher Evans

Zachary Paul Ford

Byron Jerome Hansley

Madison Elizabeth Hebert

Luke Joseph Iles

Daniel Collen Jones

Justin Anthony Krass

Kaleb Dean Lambert

Aidan Louis LeBlanc

Stevie Ann Lerille

Bohdi Ray Linton

Liam Gregory MacMaster

Ethan Cannon Michel

Cassidy Grace Moore

Sarah Grace Nelson

Sydney Elizabeth Perise

Jaiden Lyrail Perry

Payton Marie Primeaux

Kaity Claire Ratcliff

Andrew Stephen Ritchie

Ty Anthony Robin

Luke Jerald Rodriguez

Stefanie Lynn Savoie

Jordan Kehn Severin

Gregory Curran Snow

Madeline Claire Sylvester

Derrick Joseph Varnado

Trevor Luke Ward

Elizabeth Nicole Weimer

