The Ascension Christian High School Class of 2020 gathered in the school parking lot for a drive-by cap and gown distribution and on Sunday held a graduation ceremony.
The class is led by valedictorian Hayden Cashat and salutatorian Camille Cancienne.
Cashat signed up as a member of the Air Force Reserves and will study chemical engineering at Louisiana Tech University. He received the LaTech Outstanding Student Award Scholarship
Cancienne will study biological engineering at LSU. She received the Academic Scholar Resident Award Scholarship.
Other graduates include:
Brian Matthew Anderson
Jaden Micah Barton
Noah Michael Blair
Nathan Joseph Bledsoe
Emily Elizabeth Bobe
Caleb Bryce Bosworth
Cody Michael Breaux
Peyton Michael Chidester
Devlyn Edward Coulter
Savannah Grace Dardeau
Catherine Denise David
Dylan Christopher Evans
Zachary Paul Ford
Byron Jerome Hansley
Madison Elizabeth Hebert
Luke Joseph Iles
Daniel Collen Jones
Justin Anthony Krass
Kaleb Dean Lambert
Aidan Louis LeBlanc
Stevie Ann Lerille
Bohdi Ray Linton
Liam Gregory MacMaster
Ethan Cannon Michel
Cassidy Grace Moore
Sarah Grace Nelson
Sydney Elizabeth Perise
Jaiden Lyrail Perry
Payton Marie Primeaux
Kaity Claire Ratcliff
Andrew Stephen Ritchie
Ty Anthony Robin
Luke Jerald Rodriguez
Stefanie Lynn Savoie
Jordan Kehn Severin
Gregory Curran Snow
Madeline Claire Sylvester
Derrick Joseph Varnado
Trevor Luke Ward
Elizabeth Nicole Weimer