Justin Townsend, a freshman at Gonzales Baptist Academy, has been promoted to cadet senior master sergeant in the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
Townsend is part of a military family with extensive service to this country. His older brother Joshua also served in the CAP and is currently serving in the Army National Guard. Their father served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.