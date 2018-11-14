Spartans and Bulldogs advance in football playoffs
East Ascension’s defense stood tall, holding off 28-seed East St. John and claiming a 17-13 victory in the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
“Our defense has played lights-out all season and came through again," coach Darnell Lee said.
The Spartans got on the board first as Evan Copeland ran it in from 13 yards out for a 7-0 lead.
East St. John took advantage of two East Ascension fumbles, returning one 80 yards for a touchdown and recovering another in the end zone for another first-half touchdown. East Ascension kicker Alberto Ontiveros made a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, but the Wildcats led 13-10 at the half.
Both defenses were dominant in the second half, but Jacolby Reed put the Spartans ahead, recovering an East St. John fumble in the end zone for a score that held up for the final score of 17-13.
The Spartans (10-1) will host 12-seed Slidell on Friday in Gonzales.
“Slidell makes you respect the entire field; they have good skill guys that can hurt you on the perimeter and an impressive running game. We must get our run game going and keep them honest with the pass,” Lee said.
Ascension Catholic earned the 2-seed in Division 4 and showed it in a 52-8 victory over 15-seed Hanson.
“We were really focused this week. It's playoff time, and the kids are ready,” coach Drey Trosclair said.
The Bulldogs' running game got going early as Jamar Barber and Jai Williams combined for five touchdowns. Quarterback John Mire connected with Eric Simon for a 43-yard touchdown pass, and Dorian Barber added a 29-yard touchdown run. Rodney Blanchard added a 33-yard field goal for the Bulldogs.
With a 45-0 lead at the half, Ascension Catholic played reserves in the second half, along with a running clock. The Bulldog defense was dominant, allowing the Tigers only 7 passing yards. “We were sharp in all three phases in the game. We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Trosclair said.
For the quarterfinals, Ascension Catholic will travel to 10th-ranked Catholic High School Pointe Coupee, which upset 7-seed St. Edmund, 19-12.
“CHSPC is a well-coached team with size and playmakers. They run an offense that requires you to be disciplined and play assignment football," Trosclair said. “We have an experienced group that has been here before, just have to take care of the ball and play with intensity on every snap.
“People ask me all the time about going back to the Dome," Trosclair said. "My answer is simple: Our team is focused on the team they are playing. We don’t get caught up in that talk. One game at a time."