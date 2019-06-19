Two local nonprofit are raising money and awareness for causes benefiting the community.
On Friday, Volunteer Ascension is holding its annual School Tools Stuff the Fire Truck drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at All About Insurance, 120 E. Cornerview Road, in Gonzales.
Residents are encouraged to drop off school supplies and donations for the initial phase of the School Tools Drive, which continues in July with a Corporate Challenge and Community Challenge.
The agency provides school supplies to students in need throughout the parish.
For more info, visit www.volunteerascension.org.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Each Day a New Beginning Sober Living for Women is hosting its second Spring in the Park Family Fun Day at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales.
The event will include games, craft booths, raffles, music and a book signing by author June Berry. Food, snacks and drinks also will be available.
Each Day a New Beginning is a sober living house for women, which officially opened in 2016. In 2017, volunteers with Leadership Ascension worked with the group on several projects at the house.
The sober living house was the idea of founders Dorene Bloodworth, Jeanette Cox and Renee Mire Michel, who openly describe themselves as recovering alcoholics, each with some 30 years of sobriety.
In 2016, they formed the Each Day a New Beginning and leased the five-bedroom, 3½-bath house to serve 15 women at a time.
The residents are required to look for jobs and work while at the house and also attend recovery meetings in the area. Residents can stay for up to six months, but individual situations may call for more time.
The Leadership Ascension team worked with a Baton Rouge attorney to obtain nonprofit status for the sober living home.