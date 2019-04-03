Associate LSU Agricultural Center extension agent Mariah Simoneaux answered questions from members of the Gonzales Garden Club during the group's March 6 meeting at the home of club President Jamie Trisler.
She brought publications and handouts for the members and promoted the Ascension Parish home vegetable garden contest, to be held in May. For information on participating in the contest, call Simoneaux at (225) 621-5799 by April 26.
Member Marilyn Rice presented a horizontal-line floral design of blooming bridal wreath, Peggy Martin climbing roses, pittosporum stems and Chinese ground orchids. The horticultural hint was that March is a good time to divide perennials. Extra divisions can be given away or used to expand garden beds. The garden tip was to prune azaleas after the blooms fade using sharp tools, then feed with 12-6-6 fertilizer.
The hostesses served a luncheon of ciabatta paninis, Mediterranean pasta, potato salad and Chantilly strawberries along with a variety of desserts.