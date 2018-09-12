Browse through the list of programs going on at the Ascension Parish Library.
ADULT LITERACY TUTORING: Registration is open for the Ascension Parish Library's adult literacy program, which provides free one-on-one tutoring for adults who would like to improve their reading and writing skills. Adults will meet two hours each week with their tutors at a time and Ascension Parish Library location that are mutually convenient for both. Tutoring is available at all four Ascension Parish Library locations:
- Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St.
- Dutchtown, 13278 La. 73, Geismar
- Galvez, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville
- Gonzales, 708 S. Irma Blvd.
Tutoring is tailored to each adult’s needs, and learning materials are provided. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
ACT PREPARATION: Princeton Review of Baton Rouge will administer free practice ACT tests at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Ascension Parish libraries in Gonzales, 708 S. Irma Blvd., and Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. The test sessions will last about four hours; calculators are recommended. To register, call any location of the Ascension Parish Library.
FLOWERING SHRUBS AND ROSES: Horticulturist Allen Owings, a retired LSU professor, hosts a presentation on flowering shrubs and roses for the Louisiana landscape at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Many flowering shrubs attract birds with their berries and provide brilliant fall foliage. Better yet, once established, these low-maintenance beauties require little care and are more drought-tolerant than annuals or perennials. To register, call the Dutchtown Branch Library at (225) 673-8699.
PLANT SWAP: Master gardeners will be available to answer questions during a plant swap at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The event will also feature a demonstration of how to use the LSU AgCenter website to get answers to gardening questions. To register, call the Gonzales Branch Library at (225) 647-3955.
FUN WITH MERMAID SLIME: Disney's "The Little Mermaid" was the inspiration for a mermaid slime project session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Participants will make sparkly slime using glitter, glue and bits of confetti, then learn about the science behind the gleaming goop. For information, call the Donaldsonville Branch Library at (225) 473-8052.
BANNED-BOOKS CELEBRATION: The Ascension Parish Library is marking Banned Books Week by showcasing its collection of previously banned and challenged books, such as "Alice in Wonderland," "The Golden Compass" and the entire Harry Potter series. To earn a Banned Books Week button, stop by any Ascension Parish Library location to have your picture made with your book. Banned Books Week is Sept. 23-29, but special events will go on through September.
BUOYANCY BASICS: Children ages 3-5 will get hands-on lessons in why different objects sink or float in water during “Mother Goose Teaches: Will it Sink or Float?” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. The children will also explore the science that keeps even the biggest boats afloat, and hear a reading of Pamela Allen’s “Who Sank the Boat?” To register, call the library at (225) 622-3339.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: The Dialogue on Race Series, an educational process for the elimination of racism, will be held on at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Trained facilitators will lead the structured two-hour sessions, which have proved effective in helping people understand what needs to be done and what they can do to eliminate racism in their communities. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
ITALIANS IN LOUISIANA: History professor and author Alan Gauthreaux will discuss the influence that Italians have had on Louisiana's arts, politics and cuisince at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
STORYTIME AT THE LIBRARY: Registration opens Sept. 17 for storytimes for children from birth through preschool at the four branches of the Ascension Parish Library. Research shows that reading to young children from birth significantly increases their chances of thriving in school.
Babytime focuses on the needs of babies from birth through crawling. It introduces simple rhymes, songs, and books to stimulate babies with rhythmic language and sensory stimuli. A parent or caregiver must attend with their baby. Babytime will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays from Sept. 27 through Nov. 15 in Gonzales and Dutchtown.
Toddler Storytime focuses on the needs of young children from walking through age 2. It introduces new words and ideas to the learning child through simple books, rhymes, and fingerplays. A parent or caregiver must attend with their child. Toddler Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 14 at all locations.
Preschool Storytime focuses on the needs of children ages 3 through 5. These storytimes are an exciting half-hour of stories, songs, poetry and active play. Preschool children attend these sessions without the assistance of an adult to help foster the preschooler’s growing need for independence. Preschool Storytime will be held on 11 a.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 14 in Gonzales, Galvez and Dutchtown.
Bilingual Storytime is for children of all ages who speak Spanish, English, or both. These storytimes are an interactive half-hour of stories, songs, and fingerplays at which everything will be read in both English and in Spanish. Parents are invited to attend Bilingual Storytime with their children. Bilingual Storytime will be held at in Gonzales at 11 a.m. Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.
To register, call or visit the library:
Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052
Dutchtown, 13278 La. 73, Geismar, (225) 673-8699
Galvez, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, (225) 622-3339
Gonzales, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955