At least five homes and several cars and boats were damaged in St. Amant on Sunday night after residents said they heard and saw a tornado tear through their neighborhood.
According to the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, people living on Rogers A, B and C roads said they heard what sounded like a train and saw the twister itself.
The fire department said it was too dark to survey all the damage and would resume work in the morning.
No one was injured.
Officials didn't say when they thought the possible tornado hit. A tornado warning was issued for Ascension Parish at 7:30 p.m. and expired at 7:45 p.m.