The Donaldsonville High School Class of 2020 graduated on Friday, May 29, during a ceremony at Floyd Boutte Memorial Field in Donaldsonville.
Leading the class were valedictorian Laura Gutierrez and salutatorian Troy'el Comeaux.
During high school, Gutierrez was a member of the volleyball and softball teams; a javelin thrower on the track and field team; a Tiger to Tiger mentor; on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council; and on National Beta Club member. She also took part in the Elite Ladies of Donaldsonville High, Air Force JROTC and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She was named Donaldsonville High 2019-2020 Student of the Year and the principal’s list honor roll. She earned a 4.5 GPA and plans to study chemical or mechanical engineering in college.
Comeaux was volleyball manager and a member of the softball team. She served as a Tiger to Tiger mentor, was a member of the National Beta Club and named a commissioner on the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. She was the city of Donaldsonville 2019-2020 Teenager of the Year, Student of the Year nominee and Knights of Columbus Patriotic Award winner. He had a 4.3 cumulative GPA and plans to study biology and psychology at Xavier University of Louisiana.
Other graduates include:
Ambraneshia Askins
Michaelyn Austin
Cameron Banks
Jada Batiste
Clarence Bell
Quinntryce Bell
Joshua Brisco
Cyle Brooks *
Derric Brown
Myeshia Brown
Antonio Buchanan ^
Brandy Bunch
Jakobe Cayette
Chelsea Chatman
Katelyn Cole
Troy'el Comeaux ^-
Brandon Daigle
Tamia Diggs
Tyrese Diggs
Alayzia Dorsey *
Donald Dunbar
Jamond Dunn
Trevon Dunn
Aa'lexcia Edwards ^
Tyrese Ester
Taylor Forcell
Alec Foret, ^
Lyric Francis *
Daniglia Gibbs
Tre'von Gillard
Megan Hardy
Brittany Harris
Datjuan Harris, ^
Jacobe Haynes
Jada Haynes
Querencia Henry
Andrea Holmes
Makayla Jacobs
Adr'ian Johnson
Jalair Johnson
Keiro'deza Johnson, ^
L'nysia J. Johnson ^
Me'khiyell Johnson
Shanetta Johnson
Taleshia Johnson ^
Christopher Jones
Gabriel Jones
Rayna Jones *
Travis Joseph
Jayon Joshua
Diara Julien
Cori'yonne Knockum
Devante Leblanc
Amari Levy
Joseph Manor
Ty Marshall
Frederick Martin
Ja'niah McBride
Ranika McKinley
Dajah Miles
Byron Miller
Kurt Mitchell
Clenard Mollere
Makaylah Myles ^
Dechristopher Nicholas
Serena Nicholas
Tyriell North
Jimmy Phillips
Willie Picou
Charles Price
Ta'miah Robinson
Aquendas Rodrigue
Demeko Rome,
Ma'kaylnn Simon ^
Kevin Singleton ^
Blaine Smith
Terry Smith
Jontez Sullivan
Jaquavius Tenner
Brejan Thomas ^
Quandarrio Toussaint
Destiny Vaughn ^
Kay'sha Victor
Jesus Villanueva-Herrera
Markez Walker
Courtney Washington ^
Jordan Washington
Joshua Washington
Chandler White
Christina White
Cornelius White
Brandon Williams
Breyana Williams ^
Chriaschell Williams
Corban Williams
Lajuan Williams
Jaliyah Winchester *
Taleah Wise *
^ Distinguished honors graduate 3.5 or higher
* Honor graduate 3.0 — 3.499
— Salutatorian
+ Valedictorian