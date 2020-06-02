The Donaldsonville High School Class of 2020 graduated on Friday, May 29, during a ceremony at Floyd Boutte Memorial Field in Donaldsonville.

Leading the class were valedictorian Laura Gutierrez and salutatorian Troy'el Comeaux.

During high school, Gutierrez was a member of the volleyball and softball teams; a javelin thrower on the track and field team; a Tiger to Tiger mentor; on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council; and on National Beta Club member. She also took part in the Elite Ladies of Donaldsonville High, Air Force JROTC and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

She was named Donaldsonville High 2019-2020 Student of the Year and the principal’s list honor roll. She earned a 4.5 GPA and plans to study chemical or mechanical engineering in college.

Comeaux was volleyball manager and a member of the softball team. She served as a Tiger to Tiger mentor, was a member of the National Beta Club and named a commissioner on the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. She was the city of Donaldsonville 2019-2020 Teenager of the Year, Student of the Year nominee and Knights of Columbus Patriotic Award winner. He had a 4.3 cumulative GPA and plans to study biology and psychology at Xavier University of Louisiana.

Other graduates include:

Ambraneshia Askins

Michaelyn Austin

Cameron Banks

Jada Batiste

Clarence Bell

Quinntryce Bell

Joshua Brisco

Cyle Brooks *

Derric Brown

Myeshia Brown

Antonio Buchanan ^

Brandy Bunch

Jakobe Cayette

Chelsea Chatman

Katelyn Cole

Troy'el Comeaux ^-

Brandon Daigle

Tamia Diggs

Tyrese Diggs

Alayzia Dorsey *

Donald Dunbar

Jamond Dunn

Trevon Dunn

Aa'lexcia Edwards ^

Tyrese Ester

Taylor Forcell

Alec Foret, ^

Lyric Francis *

Daniglia Gibbs

Tre'von Gillard

Megan Hardy

Brittany Harris

Datjuan Harris, ^

Jacobe Haynes

Jada Haynes

Querencia Henry

Andrea Holmes

Makayla Jacobs

Adr'ian Johnson

Jalair Johnson

Keiro'deza Johnson, ^

L'nysia J. Johnson ^

Me'khiyell Johnson

Shanetta Johnson

Taleshia Johnson ^

Christopher Jones

Gabriel Jones

Rayna Jones *

Travis Joseph

Jayon Joshua

Diara Julien

Cori'yonne Knockum

Devante Leblanc

Amari Levy

Joseph Manor

Ty Marshall

Frederick Martin

Ja'niah McBride

Ranika McKinley

Dajah Miles

Byron Miller

Kurt Mitchell

Clenard Mollere

Makaylah Myles ^

Dechristopher Nicholas

Serena Nicholas

Tyriell North

Jimmy Phillips

Willie Picou

Charles Price

Ta'miah Robinson

Aquendas Rodrigue

Demeko Rome,

Ma'kaylnn Simon ^

Kevin Singleton ^

Blaine Smith

Terry Smith

Jontez Sullivan

Jaquavius Tenner

Brejan Thomas ^

Quandarrio Toussaint

Destiny Vaughn ^

Kay'sha Victor

Jesus Villanueva-Herrera

Markez Walker

Courtney Washington ^

Jordan Washington

Joshua Washington

Chandler White

Christina White

Cornelius White

Brandon Williams

Breyana Williams ^

Chriaschell Williams

Corban Williams

Lajuan Williams

Jaliyah Winchester *

Taleah Wise *

^ Distinguished honors graduate 3.5 or higher

* Honor graduate 3.0 — 3.499

— Salutatorian

+ Valedictorian

