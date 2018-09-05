Watercolor class planned
Registration is open for beginning watercolor painting classes that will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 8-29, at the River Region Art Association's Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
Instructor Betty Marks will show how to work with watercolor paints and use various techniques to achieve the best results. The fee is $100 for the four classes. Those who register will receive a list of supplies to purchase.
To register, visit www.riverregionartassociation.com or call (225) 644-8496.
Cattle class set
The LSU AgCenter will be offering a Master Cattleman class in Gonzales for 10 Wednesdays starting Sept. 12.
The cost is $125, which covers materials; meals and refreshments; certificates; and a sign to display on the farm. A minimum number of participants is needed for the class.
For information, contact Bobby Bingham at (225) 683-3101 or bbingham@agcenter.lsu.edu.
The classes include reproduction; nutrition; economics and marketing; breeding and genetics; weed control; forages; animal health; animal handling; end product; and beef quality assurance.
Foundation plans wellness fair
The Gonzales Area Foundation is sponsoring Live Well Ascension, with free screenings for breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin cancers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at St. Elizabeth Medical Plaza 1, 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., Gonzales.
There will also be blood pressure and glucose checks; and food, music and fun activities for the entire family. Appointments are required for breast cancer screening; for information, call (225) 215-1234 or visit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center–Gonzales at marybird.org/ascension.
Boucherie Fest plans
Plans are underway for the Sorrento Lions Club's Boucherie Festival, set for Oct. 12-14 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To register for any of the cooking events, visit www.boucheriefestival.com/forms.