Baton Rouge General has begun construction on its neighborhood hospital in Prairieville.
Hospital and Ascension Parish leaders were on hand last week to break ground for the 42,500-square-foot facility that will include a 10-bed inpatient hospital, a lab, 14-bed emergency room, primary care and outpatient rehab, as well as physician practices and office space.
The opening is planned for December or early 2020.
“Ascension Parish expects to grow at a rate of 40 percent in the next several years, and with that kind of growth, they will need a solid foundation of primary, urgent and emergency care,” said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “Our new neighborhood hospital brings BRG’s high-quality care to Ascension Parish families, creating a new patient experience with an easier to navigate campus and the latest in technology.”
Neighborhood hospitals are a relatively new concept, designed to be convenient and easy to access for a local community, a news release said. Once construction is complete, the hospital will provide 24-hour care and will be equipped to offer comprehensive care for a variety of conditions, including chest pain and heart attacks, broken bones, stroke, abdominal pain, burns, seizures, dehydration, allergic reactions and much more.