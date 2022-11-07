Veterans will be honored this week at several events and a parade across the parish.
A Veterans Day program is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, 612 Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
A Veterans Day Mass and program starts with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, followed by a Mass at 8:20 a.m. The program is presented by the City of Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Donaldsonville Elks Lodge 1153, Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and several family members of veterans and community volunteers. The program honors American Legion Post 98, Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 3766 and all veterans.
Veterans will be honored at 2 p.m. Sunday during the Ascension Parish Veterans Parade in Gonzales. The parade starts on Irma Boulevard, turns onto Worthey Road, then travels north on Burnside Avenue and ends on Cornerview Road.
This year's grand marshal is Tanya R. Whitney, U.S. Army retired master sergeant, is a lifelong resident of Sorrento who graduated from St. Amant High School in 1979.
As an active-duty noncommissioned officer with more than 27 years experience as an aircraft maintenance repairer and supervisor, she entered the United States Army on active duty in 1983 as a Private E-2.
She served four years as a utility airplane repairer and crew chief achieving the rank of Sergeant E-5, stationed at Fort Eustis and Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
In 1987 she left active duty and joined the Louisiana Army National Guard. She served with Company D, 244th Aviation in New Orleans for eight years achieving the rank of staff sergeant. For five years while in the Guard, she also served as a full-time National Guard military technician at the Army Aviation Support Facility No. 1 in New Orleans, working on fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.
In 1995, Whitney accepted an active-duty position with the newly formed Operational Support Airlift Agency at Fort Belvoir as the National Guard and Army’s fixed-wing aircraft maintenance supervisor. She was promoted to sergeant first class upon re-entry to active duty and ultimately achieved her retired rank of master sergeant. She served in this position for 15 years before retiring in July 2010.
Whitney served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom deploying several times to Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan and Djibouti. During her deployments, she was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal twice, the Iraq Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Mobilization Device; Overseas Service Ribbon and was inducted into the Army Aviation Association of America’s Order of St. Michael specifically for her service in Iraq.
Upon retirement, she was awarded the Legion of Merit. While authorized for award to soldiers of any rank, the Legion of Merit is typically limited to colonels and general officers for exceptional performance in command and senior staff duties, and less frequently to sergeant majors in senior leadership positions. She also received the National Guard Bureau’s Minuteman Award for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements throughout her military career.
Her military awards also include the Joint Service Achievement Medal, eight additional Army commendation medals.
After leaving active duty, she served as a Department of the Army Civilian from July 2010 through February 2012. In addition to the numerous awards presented to her in the military, she was awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Award for Achievement in 2012.
She volunteers with several veterans’ organizations supporting other veterans and wounded warriors, active military personnel, and their families. She has served as an honor guard member at women veteran funerals and gives educational presentations to schools, civic organizations, and other public groups on the service of women in the military and their impact on society.
Whitney is a past commander for Gautreau-Williams Post 81 of the American Legion in Gonzales and has served as quartermaster and adjutant for the Gonzales Memorial Post 3693 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She served as the chair of Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation from May 2013 through November 2021 and still serves as a committee member.
She also serves as the Louisiana Ambassador for the Women in Military Service to America Museum in Arlington, Virginia.
In 2019, Whitney was selected as one of 15 Women Veteran Trailblazers by the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Women Veterans. In 2020 she was inducted into the Army Women’s Foundation Hall of Fame at Fort Lee, Virginia, and in 2022 was presented with the Folds of Honor Baton Rouge Chapter’s Distinguished Military Honor Award in memory of Staff Sgt. William Austin Daniel.
Whitney also volunteers as a cross-country and pole vault coach at St. Amant High.
Whitney was selected as a 2018 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival Gold Medalist in Creative Writing. She began writing as part of her therapy for PTSD, on a dare, she submitted a poem to a contest that was selected to be published. Since then, she has had individual poems and several short stories receiving accolades and being accepted for publication.
Along with her published poetry book, A Soldier’s Journey Home, she has individual poems and short stories published in several anthologies.
Whitney is married to Robert L Whitney Jr, a former staff sergeant with the Louisiana Army National Guard. They have two children.
She earned an Associate of Professional Aeronautics in 1985 from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Masters of Aeronautical Science with a dual major in Operations and Safety from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2000. Both degrees were earned through the Worldwide Campus. She has also earned an Associate of Liberal Arts in 1986 and a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in 1991 from Excelsior College, and an Associate in General Science from Northern Virginia Community College in 1986.