Gonzales-based Rescue Alliance is one of nine Louisiana animal rescue groups taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters summer national event.
Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, and adoptable pets are at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding, a news release said. Factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues, the current housing and rental crisis and more have created a dire situation for our nation’s pets.
Through July 31, the Empty the Shelters program provides reduced-fee adoption events to prompt a national call for adoption. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees or $50 of less the foundation aims to take thousands of deserving shelter pets from kennels to couches, the release said.
Across the country, more than 250 shelters in 42 states are taking part in the program.
For details, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/