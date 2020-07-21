The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 9-16:

July 9

Acosta, Juan Antonio: 40; 13316 Wenham Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction

Marchand, Clarence J.: 36; 7284 Main St., Sorrento; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction

Watts, Kayla Michelle: 32; 39201 Silver Oaks Road, Prairieville; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction

Smith, Rondell Jerome: 42; 244 Persimmon St., LaPlace; following vehicles, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)

Rainey, Justin: 30; 120 Oak Ridge Ave., Unit C, Donaldsonville; driver must be licensed, careless operation, possession of marijuana, failure to appear — bench warrant

July 10

McGowan Jr., Ronnie Earl: 26; 38259 La. 621 Unit 75, Gonzales; telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Jasmin, Jarred: 30; 3275 Harrison St., Vacherie; domestic abuse battery — pregnant victim

Bibbs, Charles Richard: 32; 602 W. Worthey Road; Gonzales; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, violations of protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Davis, Jamelyn: 30; 2191 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; driving on roadway laned for traffic, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)

Rome, Darnell Ronaldo: 34; 35171 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery

Nickens, Dwayne Joseph: 41; 41216 La. 621, Gonzales; criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft less than $1,000

July 11

Lassitter, Joseph M.: 40; 1407 Sam Snead Road, New Iberia; failure to appear — bench warrant, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, operating while intoxicated — fourth or more

Burton, Isadore: 32; 4500 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, no seat belt, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated — first

Jackson, Clyde L.: 26; 404 Creekside Court, Covington; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated — first

Aguilar, Jose: 20; La. 30, Gonzales; driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, underage operating while intoxicated

Summerville, Katherine Renee: 37; 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)

Jerez, Jericho M.: 35; 37113 White Road No. 15, Prairieville; parole violation, simple burglary (all others), three counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear — bench warrant

Jones, Tyron: 21; 1718 America St., Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000

Leblanc, Gayle: 54; 799 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

July 12

Harvey, Shameco S.: 27; 503 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; five counts failure to appear — bench warrant

Breaux, Crystal: 34; 138 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; battery of a dating partner, aggravated battery

Bonds, Michael J.: 29; 930 N. Leighton Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, careless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated — first

Britt, Monette Danielle: 28; 10080 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, state probation violation, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant

Joshua, Thorne Israel: 32, 1003 Orange St., Donaldsonville; bond revocation, false certificates, operating while intoxicated — first, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended

July 13

Tuggles, Adrian Christopher: 32; 245 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear — -bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, indecent behavior with juveniles

Miller, Jaheim J.: 18; 1419 Worthey Road, Gonzales; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Carey, Luckes: 59, 15453 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; improper display of temporary license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Martinez, Donna: 37; 39143 Country Drive, Prairieville; first-degree rape, principals

Martinez, Jose Luis: 38; 39143 Country Drive, Prairieville; first-degree rape

July 14

Jones, Anthony: 39; 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Hicks, Clyde: 60; 191 SW Tulip Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Florida; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated — second

Jones, Anthony: 39; 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; home invasion (battery), violations of protective orders, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Zhang, Mi: 37; 42198 Bald Eagle Ave., Prairieville; violations of protective orders

Robertson, Odell: 29; 1001 Claiborne St., New Orleans; resisting an officer

Scofield, Chase A.: 33; 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant

Martin, Marion B.: 44; 8536 Manchac Road, St. Gabriel; state probation violation, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Grissom, Destiny: 19; 45225 Paul Road, St. Amant; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, animals running at large

Outlaw, Brock Douglas: 31; 11010 Martin Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery — strangulation

July 15

Robertson, Odell: 29; 1001 Claiborne St., New Orleans; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Lambert, Joshua Ryan: 39; 5189 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Brown, Joseph M.: 33; 161 Freeton Lane, Donaldsonville; bond revocation

Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 30; 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; reckless operation, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant

