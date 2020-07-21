The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 9-16:
July 9
Acosta, Juan Antonio: 40; 13316 Wenham Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Marchand, Clarence J.: 36; 7284 Main St., Sorrento; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Watts, Kayla Michelle: 32; 39201 Silver Oaks Road, Prairieville; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Smith, Rondell Jerome: 42; 244 Persimmon St., LaPlace; following vehicles, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Rainey, Justin: 30; 120 Oak Ridge Ave., Unit C, Donaldsonville; driver must be licensed, careless operation, possession of marijuana, failure to appear — bench warrant
July 10
McGowan Jr., Ronnie Earl: 26; 38259 La. 621 Unit 75, Gonzales; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Jasmin, Jarred: 30; 3275 Harrison St., Vacherie; domestic abuse battery — pregnant victim
Bibbs, Charles Richard: 32; 602 W. Worthey Road; Gonzales; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, violations of protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Davis, Jamelyn: 30; 2191 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; driving on roadway laned for traffic, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Rome, Darnell Ronaldo: 34; 35171 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Nickens, Dwayne Joseph: 41; 41216 La. 621, Gonzales; criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft less than $1,000
July 11
Lassitter, Joseph M.: 40; 1407 Sam Snead Road, New Iberia; failure to appear — bench warrant, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, operating while intoxicated — fourth or more
Burton, Isadore: 32; 4500 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, no seat belt, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated — first
Jackson, Clyde L.: 26; 404 Creekside Court, Covington; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated — first
Aguilar, Jose: 20; La. 30, Gonzales; driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, underage operating while intoxicated
Summerville, Katherine Renee: 37; 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Jerez, Jericho M.: 35; 37113 White Road No. 15, Prairieville; parole violation, simple burglary (all others), three counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear — bench warrant
Jones, Tyron: 21; 1718 America St., Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Leblanc, Gayle: 54; 799 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
July 12
Harvey, Shameco S.: 27; 503 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; five counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Breaux, Crystal: 34; 138 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; battery of a dating partner, aggravated battery
Bonds, Michael J.: 29; 930 N. Leighton Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, careless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated — first
Britt, Monette Danielle: 28; 10080 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, state probation violation, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Joshua, Thorne Israel: 32, 1003 Orange St., Donaldsonville; bond revocation, false certificates, operating while intoxicated — first, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended
July 13
Tuggles, Adrian Christopher: 32; 245 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear — -bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, indecent behavior with juveniles
Miller, Jaheim J.: 18; 1419 Worthey Road, Gonzales; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Carey, Luckes: 59, 15453 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; improper display of temporary license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Martinez, Donna: 37; 39143 Country Drive, Prairieville; first-degree rape, principals
Martinez, Jose Luis: 38; 39143 Country Drive, Prairieville; first-degree rape
July 14
Jones, Anthony: 39; 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Hicks, Clyde: 60; 191 SW Tulip Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Florida; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated — second
Jones, Anthony: 39; 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; home invasion (battery), violations of protective orders, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Zhang, Mi: 37; 42198 Bald Eagle Ave., Prairieville; violations of protective orders
Robertson, Odell: 29; 1001 Claiborne St., New Orleans; resisting an officer
Scofield, Chase A.: 33; 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Martin, Marion B.: 44; 8536 Manchac Road, St. Gabriel; state probation violation, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Grissom, Destiny: 19; 45225 Paul Road, St. Amant; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, animals running at large
Outlaw, Brock Douglas: 31; 11010 Martin Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery — strangulation
July 15
Robertson, Odell: 29; 1001 Claiborne St., New Orleans; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Lambert, Joshua Ryan: 39; 5189 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Brown, Joseph M.: 33; 161 Freeton Lane, Donaldsonville; bond revocation
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 30; 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; reckless operation, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant