Jelice Chatman, a master teacher at G.W. Carver Primary School in Gonzales, has been appointed as assistant principal of Sorrento Primary School.
Chatman will transition to her new position in July.
A native of Brusly, Chatman began her teaching career in West Baton Rouge. For seven years she taught students in second, third and fourth grades before moving to Ascension Parish in 2013. She taught students in second, third, fourth and fifth grades at Duplessis Primary in Gonzales and served as a TAP mentor teacher for three years. In 2018, she moved to G.W. Carver Primary to serve as a master teacher.
Chatman earned a bachelor's degree from Southern University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
She and her husband, Tronquell Chatman, have four children: Kristen, Tron Jr., Tia and Tyson.