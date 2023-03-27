Being a consistent winner takes hard work, mental toughness and discipline. All of these attributes are what Ascension Catholic head coach Gee Cassard preaches to his team every day.
“We have tradition here, three state championships, several district championships, and a mental focus to compete with any team we play, no matter the classification," Cassard said. "This group has embraced a 'how to win awareness,' it's our theme.”
The Bulldogs are 12-5 overall and fourth in the D4 select power rankings. Cassard played here, was an all-state pitcher back in 1989 and played for a state championship, falling to St. Edmunds. The Bulldogs have lost in the quarters the last two seasons, something Cassard knows that has provided extra motivation for his seniors.
“We have seven seniors; this is their last opportunity to win a state championship," Cassard said. "The whole team is hungry, focused and motivated to do all they can to advance into the playoffs. I see leadership from this senior group, if we keep pitching well, I like our chances.”
Seniors Brooks and Bryce Leonard lead the pitching staff. They have combined for 77 strikeouts, and both have ERA’s of 2 runs or less. The Leonards have signed with Northwestern State in Natchitoches and are 4-year starters.
Seniors Trent Landry and Cullen Nolan have pitched well this season. Junior Jackson Landry has gotten more time on the mound this season and has 22 strikeouts. Landry is a ULM verbal commitment.
The Bulldogs have endured some adversity with injuries to their team. “Layton Melancon and Collin Brown are starters that were injured early in the season, both are important pieces to our team," Cassard said. "Layton has worked his way back this week and Collin is working hard to return. It has been a next man up mentality with the team.”
Senior Jacob Latino and sophomore Harrison Ledet have stepped up to fill starting roles. The Bulldogs will play just about anyone and have victories over 3A University, 5A St. Amant and 5A Dutchtown.
“We play good teams to prepare us for district and the playoffs. We have some tough games coming up with South Lafourche and Assumption this next week or so. We will end our regular season at 5A Central. Our district will be tough, looks like Ascension Christian has started strong. We will continue to rely on starting pitching, timely hitting and relief pitching,” Cassard said.
Timely hitting has come from several players including the Leonards, ironically, they are twins and have an identical batting average of .327. Jackson Landry leads the way at .434 followed by sophomore Gavin Gregoire at .373. Sophomore Luke Husers, freshmen Evan Casso and sophomore Austin Paine have contributed as starters.
As the regular season winds down, playing with an edge will be key to a district title and a long playoff run, something Cassard knows his team has.
“We have to stay focused from the first pitch until the last one, keep doing the little things to win, if we do that, we will be just fine,” Cassard said.