Ascension Catholic, Dutchtown and St. Amant won in different ways in week two of the high school football season.
Ascension Catholic had to wait out a nearly two-hour weather delay on the road at Opelousas Catholic, winning 39-28.
Dutchtown shut out Ponchatoula 6-0, capitalizing on a defensive turnover that led to the only points of the game.
St. Amant went to 2-0 on the season with a convincing 41-14 victory over Booker T. Washington of New Orleans.
The Bulldogs rushed for 420 yards on the ground led by Chad Elzy (205), Jake Landry (135) and Demarcus Gant (82). Elzy had 3 touchdowns, including an 80-yard kickoff return. Gant added 2 touchdowns on the ground.
Defensive back Luke Husers had a 14-yard scoop and score to give the Bulldogs an early 6-0 lead. ACHS trailed 21-19 at the half, but outscored Opelousas Catholic in the second half with three touchdowns to one. Elzy had an electric 50-yard burst breaking several tackles along the way in the 4th quarter. ACHS moved to 2-0 on the season.
Dutchtown avenged a 10-7 loss to Ponchatoula in 2022 with their 6-0 shutout on Friday night. The Griffin defense led by SLU commit Carter Hanberry held the Green Wave to 130 yards of total offense. Quarterback Ethan Aucoin scored on a keeper from 5 yards out for the winning score. Running back Gary Dukes led the ground game with 55 yards on 15 carries.
St. Amant’s Kyron Craft led the ground game for the Gators and the defense suffocated the Lions all night in a lopsided 41-14 victory. The Gators moved to 2-0 on the season and are looking to stay undefeated at the Pit on Friday night against JF Kennedy.
Other scores:
- West Monroe 34, East Ascension 20
- Port Allen 18, Donaldsonville 14
- Springfield 48, Ascension Christian 7
Week 3 Games:
- Dutchtown (2-0) hosts Covington East Ascension(0-2) at Destrehan
- St. Amant (2-0) hosts JF Kennedy
- Donaldsonville (0-2) hosts West St. John
- Ascension Catholic (2-0) at Hannan
- Ascension Christian (1-1) at Houma Christian
Donaldsonville inducts Hall of Fame
Two former coaches and a 2012 athlete were inducted Friday into the Donaldsonville High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Allen Marroy, the Tigers head girls basketball coach from 1984 to 2002, was honored for this 18-year career at the school. he won 434 games, 13 district championships, 5 Sweet Sixteen appearances and three state titles. He also served as the LHSAA All-Star head coach for three seasons.
Bill Jones, who served as the Tigers head boys track coach from 1983 to 2004 and head football coach and athletic director for three years, was inducted. He won 11 district championships, eight regional championship, one indoor state championships and three outdoor state championships.
All-around athlete Devon Breaux was honored for this accomplishments in basketball, football and track and field. In 2011 he was the 3A offensive player of the year and all-state in track, football and basketball. In 2012, he was awarded an athletic scholarship to Tulane University, where he lettered four years in football and track and field. In 2015, he became the AAC conference All American. He went on to play football in the Canadian football League.