Business professionals and community leaders are invited to the Aug. 24 Business Expo & Summit Presented by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South at the Lamar-Dixon REV Center.
The expo kicks off at 11 a.m. with a luncheon highlighting the Ascension Public Schools Partners in Education program and will feature a talk from Jay Johnson, LSU baseball coach, 2023 CWS National Champion and National Coach of the Year.
In addition to the luncheon, held by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, the summit features a Business Expo Showcase, Taste of Ascension Happy Hour, Passport to Prizes, resources for local businesses, a small business owner meet-up, and networking opportunities.
During the showcase, 100 local companies and organizations will have vendor booths set up. At the Taste of Ascension Happy Hour, a networking opportunity will feature food from favorite Ascension restaurants. The Prize Passport encourages attendees to visit with each vendor to receive stamps and earn prizes.
Throughout the event, there will be networking opportunities and resources for local businesses in attendance.
Attendees are encouraged to register by Friday, Aug. 18. Attendees do not have to be members of the Ascension Chamber to attend. For more event details and to register, please visit AscensionChamber.com or contact the Ascension Chamber Office at (225) 647-7487.