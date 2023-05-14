Ascension Christian High Class of 2023 graduated Saturday at Fellowship of Faith Church, in Gonzales.
Valedictorians: Melanie Suesann Jones and Gabrielle Renee LeBlanc
Salutatorian: Elijah Dean Catlin
The class also includes:
Adin Reece Carter
Alexis Marie Theriot
Amanda Nicole Fontenot
Andrew Adkison Pruitt
Brock Matthew Stafford
Bryton Cade Cameron
Carter Alexander Evans
Chase Joseph Bordelon
Cheryl Grace Poche
Ella Jolie Smith
Emma Claire Guy
Gracin Louis Denham
Haven Anthony Simoneaux
Hayden Christopher Sittig
Jacob Johntell Walker
Joshua Kirk Green
Josie Faith Henkel
Kayleigh Nicole Evans
Laken Bryant Burch
Mikah Elizabeth Guedry
Olivia Catherine Roussel
Preston John Connelly
Sebastian Cole Sartele
Victoria Michele Turner