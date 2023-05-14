Ascension Christian High Class of 2023 graduated Saturday at Fellowship of Faith Church, in Gonzales.

Valedictorians: Melanie Suesann Jones and Gabrielle Renee LeBlanc

Salutatorian: Elijah Dean Catlin

The class also includes:

Adin Reece Carter

Alexis Marie Theriot

Amanda Nicole Fontenot

Andrew Adkison Pruitt

Brock Matthew Stafford

Bryton Cade Cameron

Carter Alexander Evans

Chase Joseph Bordelon

Cheryl Grace Poche

Ella Jolie Smith

Emma Claire Guy

Gracin Louis Denham

Haven Anthony Simoneaux

Hayden Christopher Sittig

Jacob Johntell Walker

Joshua Kirk Green

Josie Faith Henkel

Kayleigh Nicole Evans

Laken Bryant Burch

Mikah Elizabeth Guedry

Olivia Catherine Roussel

Preston John Connelly

Sebastian Cole Sartele

Victoria Michele Turner