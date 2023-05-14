The Ascension Christian High Class of 2023 graduated Saturday at Household of Faith Church.
The class was led by valedictorian Melanie Jones.
Jones, the daughter of Kirk and Wendy Jones, began attending Ascension Christian School in the fifth grade. She attends Fellowship Church where she serves teaching first graders every Sunday.
She is also an active member of the church's Wednesday night youth group.
She has lettered in varsity volleyball and basketball. She received Louisiana High School Athletic All Academic Award for exemplary academic achievement by maintaining the highest grade point average among all athletes while participating in varsity high school athletics.
She has lead in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, held leadership positions in student government and was a 4-year member of the Beta Club. She will graduate with 27 college credit hours.
She was awarded the Outstanding Student Scholarship to Louisiana Tech University where she plans to study pre-medicine.
Gabrielle LeBlanc is the daughter of Kate and Carter LeBlanc. She has attended Ascension Christian for five years. She was a member of the cheer team and served as cheer captain, a member of the chapel worship team, and served as President of National Honor Society. She will attend Mississippi College in the fall and has been accepted into the Honors Program.
LeBlanc plans to major in psychology and pursue a career in counseling.
Elijah Catlin, son of Nathan and Sheila Catlin, is honored to be named the Ascension Christian High School Class of 2023 Salutatorian. Catlin spends countless hours volunteering in his school, community and abroad. He serves on the media team at Ascension Christian and at Fellowship Church. He has participated in seven international mission trips and numerous local trips.
Catlin is a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club. He also served as a mentor for the Ascension Christian Robotics Team. He earned a 33 on the ACT and will be graduating with 24 hours of college credit. He has been accepted into the Honors College at Louisiana Tech and will be pursuing a degree in computer science with a concentration in cyber security.