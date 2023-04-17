First responders helping with the aftermath of a March tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Mississippi, last week dined on sauce picante, jambalaya, pulled pork sandwiches, pastalaya and other Louisiana delicacies thanks to crews from Ascension Parish government, Sheriff's Office and local industry.
After collecting supplies with the help of Volunteer Ascension, government workers, lawmen and industry partners left Gonzales April 11 for the four-and-a-half hour drive to Rolling Fork. The Sheriff's Office crew began cooking immediately, providing 300 meals the first night.
The crew cooked 300 plates twice a day until they were relieved Thursday by the Ascension Parish Government cooking crew.
James LeBlanc, safety director for Ascension Parish government said the "devastation was wide … the tornado wiped out the town." The crews set up shop in a parking lot next to the county courthouse, which is being rebuilt.
LeBlanc said Ascension Parish residents, businesses and industrial companies are generous when it comes to helping others in an emergency situation. "We remember what it's like to wake up with water in our houses or our roofs blown away," LeBlanc. "We feel drawn to giving back."
Ascension Parish Chief Administrative Officer John Diez put it this way — "In 2016, many residents in Ascension Pariah were in awe as the water rose and equally in awe as the water receded and volunteers drove from as far as Utah to help rebuild our communities.
"Our 'pay it forward' partnership with the sheriff’s office and local industry is simply our attempt to repay the many good deeds the were bestowed on our residents in 2016 by complete strangers," Diez said.
"This entire town is gone, but today I saw positive people doing positive things after what these people have been through," LeBlanc said. "The streets are full of everyone’s belongings, it’s very heart breaking. Over 300 plates of jambalaya and white beans gone in less than 45 minutes. The residents here could not say enough good things about the hot jambalaya."
After first responders were fed, the food line opened up to residents. For many, it was their first hot, home-cooked meal since the tornado struck.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said Ascension Parish is no stranger to the devastating effects of natural disasters.
"Following the 2016 Flood, Hurricane Ida, and many other events, our neighbors stepped up to help, and we are grateful to return that love and support in a big way," Webre said. "This trip to help those affected by tornadoes in Mississippi is a reminder that the power of compassion and community can heal even the most devastating wounds.
Webre and LeBlanc thanked industry partners and stressed the cooperation shown throughout the trip.
Lt. Col. Cody Melancon and LeBlanc said the event was coordinated with the help of Carolyn Cole Tillis, the chief deputy of Sharkey County, Mississippi. Rolling Fork is the country seat.
This wasn't the first time the Ascension Parish crews traveled north to help tornado victims. A year ago, the local cooks took their talents and pots to Kentucky to cook after a tornado ripped through that state.
LeBlanc said tornadoes are hitting southern states more often and "they're getting worse."
On March 24, an EF-4 tornado hit the Mississippi town and area. The twister killed more than 20 of Rolling Fork's roughly 1,700 residents and destroyed about 300 homes and businesses.
Most of the town's 2,100 residents are living in hotels in a neighboring county, LeBlanc.
"They were so grateful and appreciate of the meals we cooked," LeBlanc said. "This is what Ascension Parish does best — help people in need."