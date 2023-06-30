After serving as coroner for more than 40 years, Ascension Parish coroner Dr. John Fraiche has announced he is retiring Saturday.
Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Christopher Trevino will serve as acting coroner, a news release said. Trevino is an emergency medicine physician and experienced administrator who has practiced in Ascension Parish for more than 20 years.
“I have been privileged to serve this parish and its people for these past decades," Fraiche said in a prepared statement. "I am proud of the work performed in this office; it has been provided to the best of our ability and professionalism with much sensitivity to the needs of all we serve.”
In his statement, Fraiche thanked a long list parish-wide elected officials who worked with his office to assist with cases.
“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the many people who worked closely with our office. Our efforts to work together and consistently carry out the medical and public duties required of this office have been a gratifying experience,” he said.
Fraiche earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his residency at Earl K. Long in Baton Rouge in family medicine. He serves as chair of the Louisiana Healthcare Commission.
Fraiche said he will continue to see patients at the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Gonzales.