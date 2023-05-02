Ascension Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce on April 5 at its new branch at 16159 La. 73 in Prairieville.
Ascension Credit Union, whose corporate office is at 2430 S. Burnside Ave in Gonzales, celebrated its grand opening week with activities and giveaways including a sno-ball truck on Monday, taco truck on Tuesday, pizza truck on Wednesday and ice cream truck on Thursday.
“We have a commitment to our Ascension Parish communities, and we are proud of the relationships made throughout the years," said Lloyd Cockerham, president/CEO.
The Prairieville branch offers financial services including a five multilane drive-thru, shared-branching services and 24-hour ATM access.