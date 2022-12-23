asc rep IMG_8300_NP.jpg

Gathering Nov. 7 at the Ascension Republican Women Ascension GOP Roundtable, from left, Jackie Whitley, Rhonda Lamendola, Christy Bourgeois, Kaleb Moore, Dr. Kathleen Harms, Joyce LaCour and Geri Teasley.

 Provided photo by Joyce LaCour

Kaleb Moore, director of government affairs for the American Federation for Children, addressed Ascension Republican Women and their guests at the Ascension GOP Roundtable Nov. 17 at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales.

