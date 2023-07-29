Ascension Parish Little League baseball recently captured the Louisiana state championship in the 12u division, beating Eastbank, of Kenner, in an exciting game last week in Broussard.
Ascension Parish Baseball is representing Ascension Parish and Louisiana in the Little League Southwest Regional tournament in Waco, Texas.
The winner will advance to participate in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The local team will be departing for Waco from the Parish Government Building, 615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, at 8 a.m. Aug. 1. A short presentation will begin at 7:30 a.m.