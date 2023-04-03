The Ascension Parish Assessor's Office has been honored for its governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The Certificate of Achievement is awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States, a nonprofit professional association serving more than 21,000 government finance officials throughout the U.S. and Canada.
It established the COA program to encourage state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of annual financial reports and prepare comprehensive financial reports that embody the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, according to a news release.
“As Assessor of Ascension Parish, it is imperative that we are completely transparent with our taxpayers’ hard earned money," Assessor Mert Smiley said. "I am honored and thankful for my staff’s input to achieve this prestigious award.”
The office has received the honor for the past nine years.