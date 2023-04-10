Here's an update of Ascension Parish baseball and softball action.
Records as of press time, the playoffs start in baseball April 20 and softball April 17.
Baseball:
Division 1 Non-Select
Dutchtown (20-7) No. 6
St. Amant (20-8) No. 13
East Ascension (4-21) No 38
Division 3 Non-Select
Donaldsonville (7-9) No. 31
Division 4 Select
Ascension Catholic (19-6) No. 2
Ascension Christian (19-7) No. 7
Softball:
Division 1 Non-Select
St. Amant (26-1) No. 1
Dutchtown (19-12) No. 10
East Ascension (13-15) No. 17
Division 3 Non-Select
Donaldsonville (2-7) No. 36
Division 4 Select
Ascension Catholic (18-6) No. 8
Ascension Christian (9-13) No. 18
District Outlook:
Baseball
St. Amant leads 5-5A with a 4-1 record with key games against Walker and Live Oak remaining. Dutchtown follows with a 3-2 record with remaining games against Denham Springs and EA. Ascension Catholic has big games against Ascension Christian and St John this week. The Bulldogs and the Lions are 2-0 in league play to date.
Softball
St Amant has 4 shutouts in district and leads with a 9-0 record, they have wrapped up the district title. Dutchtown is 5-5 in league play after a 13-10 victory over EA. Ascension Catholic finished second in district and Ascension Christian followed at third.
*The State softball tournament starts on April 28 in Sulphur. The State baseball tourney begins the week of May 8 in Sulphur.