The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 13-20:
April 13
Avantei Teryeon Victor: 620 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; 18; aggravated assault, illegal carrying of weapons
McBride, Alexius Monique: 610 Orange St., Donaldsonville; 22; illegal possession of stolen firearms
April 14
Mitchell, Benton Paul: 10127 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; 29; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, stalking
Brown, Donna Lee: 1324 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; 45; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Solomon, Milligan L.: 903 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; 42; parole violation, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery
Jarvis, Faireona Tiana: 5246 Mercury Drive, Darrow; 25; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Ballow, Brock Samuel: 17428 Waterloo Drive, Baton Rouge; 44; aggravated assault with a firearm
Linnell, Crystal Marie: 5008 Antonini Drive, Metairie; 44; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Cooper, Chad: 47481 La. 22, St Amant; 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Davis Jr., Dennis: 16260 La. 44, Prairieville; 69; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Kevian Chezez: Leonard Chapel Road, No. 4, Independence; 32; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple criminal damage to property less than $500, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery-second offense, home invasion (battery)
Curtis, Louis Montrell: 6820 Sumrall Drive Baton Rouge; 33; theft less than $1,000
Ezeff, Marchello Miquel: 423 W. Cypress St., Gonzales; 41; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Clements, Rodney: 2546 Abundance St., New Orleans; 36; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
April 15
Malasovich, Dawn Michelle: 1530 Carrolton Ave., Metairie; 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Posey, Jeremy Keith: 13250 Roddy Road, Gonzales; 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Provenzano, Tyler Alan: 14026 Young Road, Gonzales; 29; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
Vaughan, Keaton Blake: 1057 Daniels St., Baker; 26; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Foreman III, David I.: 12187 La. 73, Geismar; 30; state probation violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Chevalier, Chase: 12907 Burgess Ave., Walker; 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hull Jr., Armond Joseph: 12190 Perry Babin, Lane St Amant; 41; parole violation, resisting an officer, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Addison, Reginald Jarmaine: 1003 Commerce Ave., Bastrop; 50; parole violation, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Fleming, Kirchelle: 3417 Wall Blvd., New Orleans; 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Fleming, Daniel Jamard: 6079 Byron St., Baton Rouge; 37; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
April 16
Hadwin, Mia Lee: 5134 Houston Drive, Baton Rouge; 18; possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary (all others)
Seay, Claire Marie: 42298 La. 933 No. 4, Prairieville; 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 simple burglary (all others)
Seal, Aaron Christopher: 17925 Spring Creek Baton Rouge; 46; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery
Hasting, Shelby Leon: 40232 Bordeaux St., Prairieville; 28; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence (injury)
Delmore, Darrick Tyrone: 8370 St. Landry Ave., No. 21, Gonzales; 44; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Paille, Nathan Joseph: 43080 Lane Paille Estates, Gonzales; 42; careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first
Mcclard, Shaun Patrick: 22417 Teal St., Maurepas; 43; security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, parole violation
Lessard, Trent Hunter: 41447 Creekstone Ave., Prairieville; 20; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, no seat belt, reckless operation, negligent injuring, negligent homicide
Harris, Alton Phillip: 1107 Mill St., Donaldsonville; 58; battery of a dating partner
April 17
Barberousse, Joshua Eugene: 623 Alvin Briscoe Road, Dry Creek; 26; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Langlois, Clayte J.: 19318 Little Creek Road, Mandeville; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Howard, Rhekeem Levon: 431 West Drive, Baton Rouge; 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Vargas, Johnathan: 2149 Pebble Drive, LaPlace; 47; parole violation
Diggs, Shannon Lee: 45099 Sterling Road St. Amant; 41; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, constructive contempt of court
Landry, Aaron: 44371 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales; 18; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, two counts first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, principals
Jackson Jr., Mark A.: 36437 La. 74, Geismar; 37; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
April 18
Wecas, Robert: 15271 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville; 25; state probation violation, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Roberson Jr., Phillip John: 4266 Connie St., Gray; 40; violations of protective orders
Ourso, Chet: 38016 La. 22, Darrow; 35; state probation violation, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft over $25,000, simple burglary (all others)
Lanieu, Josh: 704 Third St., Donaldsonville; 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brouillette, Matthew Joseph: 18783 Aydll Lane, French Settlement; 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nelton, Kevin Joseph: 38190 Brown Road, Prairieville; 61; turning movements and required signals, failure to appear-bench warrant
Stephens, Laci Rae: 13171 Pecan Lane, St Amant; 34; probation violation parish, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Achord, Chris: 1036 W. New River Road, Gonzales; 57; battery of a dating partner
April 19
Galvez, Andres Robledo: 17867 Airline Highway, Prairieville; 33; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-first
Lewis, Tyler S.: 2305 S. Robert Ave. Gonzales; 39; two counts violations of protective orders
Sanders Jr., Allen: 109 Oakridge Ave. D Donaldsonville; 19; aggravated assault with a firearm
Simpson, Charles: 3787 Cedar St., Zachary; 30; theft less than $1,000
Gorman, Ivory: 39349 Lakeland Ave., Prairieville; 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nadeau, Reuben: 15229 John West Road, Gonzales; 26; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Smith, Drake A.: 18182 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; 29; bicycles: front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, two counts failure to appear-bench, warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nicholas, Kendrick J.: 1306 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; 29; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Landry, Alexis Castricone: 42086 Conifer Drive Gonzales; 47; failure to appear-bench warrant
April 20
Morales, Allyson R.: 8235 Manchac Road, St. Gabriel; 44; hit-and-run driving, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Singleton, Andre: 42225 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 38; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first