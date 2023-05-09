The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 20-27:
April 20
Adams, Luke Joseph: 10093 Garden Oaks Ave., Denham Springs; 21; resisting an officer, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Macklin, Moranda Monique: 524 Lakeshore Village, Slidell; 38; two counts monetary instrument abuse, theft less than $1,000, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse
Alsay, Makalia Shantrell: 301 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; 22; bond revocation, five counts failure to appear — bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, battery of a dating partner
Blunt, Fenesha Darnell: 5322 Bank St., Baton Rouge; 49; theft less than $1,000
Antunez-Cardone, Jose A.: 15378 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; 23; state probation violation, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, security required, hit-and-run, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott Jr., Vernoan Oneal: 41335 Tulip Hill Ave., Prairieville; 19; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, parks rules and regulations, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Davis, Jahsaan Lebriyon: 41205 Rustling Oak Drive, Prairieville; 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, park rules and regulations, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
April 21
Hickman, Leland R.: 14166 La. 431, St. Amant; 18; terrorizing, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis
Garrison, Jason Jamal: 114 Peterville Lane, Belle Rose; 36; four counts failure to appear — bench warrant, view outward or inward through windshield or windows — obscuring prohibited, driver must be licensed
Roddy, Tyler: 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; 26; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, flight from an officer unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple arson
Brown, Kimberly: 8045 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; 37; failure to appear — bench warrant
Mackie, Rodney Antoine: 14333 Mossystone Drive, Prairieville; 53; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Fuqua, James: 155 Middle Pearl Drive, Slidell; 30; theft less than $1,000
Gaudet, Mason Thomas: 12140 Brown Road, Denham Springs; 24; revocation of parole, failure to appear — bench warrant, constructive contempt of court
Hebert, William Heath: 14453 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; 30; domestic abuse battery — serious bodily injury, domestic abuse battery with a weapon
Gross, Darryl John: 12394 Cleo Road, Gonzales; 58; failure to appear — bench warrant
April 22
Chiasson, Angela Maria: 42460 Goldstone Ave. 19, Prairieville; 38; careless operation, operating while intoxicated — first
Thomas, Amy: 40496 Cross Creek Ave., Gonzales; 46; domestic abuse battery
Velasquez, Willian: 37113 White Road, No. 19, Prairieville; 31; hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated — first
Clifton, Rusty J.: 18506 Manchac Point Road, Prairieville; 44; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Gobble, Christopher Anson: 41194 Courtney Road, Gonzales; 39; failure to appear — bench warrant
Garcia, Allan: 4500 Sherwood Common Blvd., Baton Rouge; 29; expired driver's license, vehicle entering highway from private road/driveway/alley/or building, hit-and-run, operating while intoxicated-second
Knight, Meosha Terell: 109 NW. 15th St., Reserve; 39; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone)
Johnson, Chad Louis: 14560 Crystal Drive, Pride; 43; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Porter, Scott: 12359 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; 60; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Ramos, Belkis: 15423 Crystal Lane, Prairieville; 38; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, violations of protective orders
April 23
Garcia, Luis: 3302 East Francis Lane, Edinburg, Texas; 24; operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Shabazz, Malik Abdullah: 208 Virginia St., Paincourtville; 49; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Truitt, Dontravious: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., 823, Gonzales; 32; operating vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, failure to appear — bench warrant
Carpenter, Jermaine James: 329 E. Verna St., Gonzales; 41; failure to appear — bench warrant
Bowman, Kim Ann: 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; 43; failure to appear — bench warrant
April 24
Carter, Jaranisha Monet: 17143 Shearwater Trace, Prairieville; 22; domestic abuse battery
Blount III, Gaston Leroy: 2135 Timberland Drive, Baton Rouge; 21; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, security required, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated — first
Stevenson, Linda F.: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; 57; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, intentional littering prohibited, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Cummings, Chason Jonas: 186 Latino Drive, Donaldsonville: 35; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear — bench warrant
Banks, Reginald: 7326 Bessie Drive, Denham Springs; 40; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Charles, Tonray: 10516 W. Pine St., St. James; 42; theft less than $1,000, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Scott Jr., Percell: 30415 Paul St., Walker; 39; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Blythe, Chad Michael: 17055 Caroline Drive, Livingston; 53; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Casso, Cori Clayton: 36324 C Braud Road, Prairieville; 46; state probation violation, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
April 25
Sheese, Blake Anthony: 18270 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; careless operation, operating while intoxicated — first
Watson, Jeremy Lee: 12625 Coursey Blvd., No. 1020, Baton Rouge; 45; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ingram, Ashley K.: 42075 Petit Caillou Road, Gonzales; 40; two counts violations of protective orders
Materre, Aaron Bruce: 610 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; 58; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Birchfield, Joshua Clay: 41155 First Colonial St., Prairieville; 39; simple assault, two counts telephone communications/improper language/harassment, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Joseph, Chad Michael: 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 32; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, simple battery
April 26
Hull, Essie Cynthia: 14575 Springfield Road, Walker; 52; theft less than $1,000
August, Mark: 3218 Wood Lane, Donaldsonville; 37; parole violation, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Turner, Naja: 4500 Burbank Drive, No. 5303, Baton Rouge; 37; threatening a public official/penalties/definitions, misdemeanor sexual battery, simple assault, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
April 27
Phillip, Christopher Michael: 158 Peterville, Belle Rose; 34; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Rainey, Justin: 1113 E. Dawn St., Gonzales; 32; failure to appear — bench warrant