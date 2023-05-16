The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 27-May 4:
April 27
Phillip, Christopher Michael: 158 Peterville, Belle Rose; 34; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Rainey, Justin: 1113 E. Dawn St., Gonzales; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Broussard, Roger L.: 18276 Guidry Road, Prairieville; 43; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery
Dorsey, Zachary: 2433 St. Simon Drive, Donaldsonville, 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Greene, Bruce Joseph: 41103 Avoyelles Ave., Gonzales; 41; two counts domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment
Lacombe, Brent Thomas: 6937 U.S. 190 W., Port Allen; 49; failure to appear-bench warrant
George, Carol Ann: 7009 Gillen St., Metairie; 27; state probation violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule Ill controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Freman, Zackary Carl: 44242 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a $5,000 to $25,000
Trammell, Tyler Ray: 12315 Cleo Road, Gonzales; 29; disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Guist, David Wayne: 46110 Doot Road, St. Amant; 66; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Templet, Amy: 14159 Mire Road, Gonzales; 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mendez, Juan: 12218 Colonial Oaks Road, Gonzales; 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
April 28
Thompson, Lories: 123 W. Edna St., Gonzales; 56; parole violation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, security required, operating while intoxicated-third
Lanieu, Josh: 634 Whispering Ave., Gonzales; 36; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Dunn, Bryant L.: 914 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; 31; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle inspection
Harry, Jace: 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales; 22; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Sorrow, Rodney Allen: 359 Davidneil Road, New Iberia; 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Patterson, Ishmael: 36475 Francine Circle S., Geismar; 18; safety helmets, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, flight from an officer, reckless operation
Chatman, Mitchell Triemaine: 504 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, hit-and-run driving
Milton, Jacey Kejon: 137 Georgine Drive, Vacherie; 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
April 29
Williams, Jamar Natez: 16393 Tillotson Road, Prairieville; 22; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Troxler, Bryant John: 43233 Sycamore Bend Ave., Gonzales; 51; operating while intoxicated-first
Clifton, Rebecca L.: 10617 Airline Highway, Gonzales; 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Pena, Brice M.: 18644 Broussard Road, Prairieville; 27; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery of persons with infirmities
Stevenson, Linda F.: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; 57; bond revocation, crossing at other than crosswalks, criminal mischief/taking temporary possession of any part or parts of a place of business/or remaining in a place of business, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Winfrey, Trevon Edward: 1022 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; 19; expired motor vehicle inspection, failure to appear-bench warrant
Kennedy, Raylen: 3252 Garrison Turnaround Road, Donaldsonville; 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Beckett, Stacy Marie: 43343 Panama Road, Sorrento; 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Rawls, Toby Waine: 43177 Moore Road, Prairieville; 36; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Marshall, Charles Lee: 43177 Moore Road, Prairieville; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Henderson, Kayla Onique: 822 Piney Grounds Drive, Gonzales; 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Alsay, Ronald: 606 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; 42; interfering with emergency communication, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
April 30
Jackson, Daymon Christopher: 11361 Stevenson Road, Geismar, 46; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery-serious bodily injury, violations of protective orders
Nekisha, Gray: 17102 Jamestowne Drive, Prairieville; 35; maximum speed limit, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Marshall, Michael Nicholass: 406 La. 1000, Belle Rose; 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, no seat belt
Kennedy, Brandon Scott: 18007 Grace St., Prairieville; 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Fisher Jr., Charles: 149 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 24; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Dunaway, Robert A.: 2533 Stonewood Drive Baton Rouge; 59; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, aggravated assault with a firearm, operating while intoxicated-first
Rojas Garcia, Jose M.: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
May 1
Toussaint, Daniel Paul: 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville; 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Alsay, Kenneth Anthony: 149 Dville Village, Donaldsonville; 18; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt
Goodwin, Phoenix Colby: 16532 Issac Villar Road, Prairieville’ 29; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Davis, Zachary Mcquiston: 1047 Rogers B Road, St. Amant; 25; battery of a dating partner
Jones, Geralyn: 128 Bayou Oaks Drive Unit A, Donaldsonville; 29; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Bowser, Kiaonka: 1551 Old Vacherie St., Vacherie; 34; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 42197 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 29; bond revocation
Johnson, Mar'keisha: 15155 La. 44, No. 38A, Gonzales; 22; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple assault, simple battery of persons with infirmities, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, home invasion (battery)
May 2
Alexander, Kenneth Timothy: 40206 Coontrap Road, No. 11, Gonzales; 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Ra-Ricco Rontrell: 2384 Vatican Drive, No. 1601, Donaldsonville; 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Hunt, Xavier: 80221 Lark St., Sorrento; 30; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Powell, Lawanda Mania: 14496 Airline Highway, No. 638, Gonzales; 29; domestic abuse battery
Pleasant, Marvin Joseph: 3105 Mt. Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville; 52; domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment
Knighten, Anthony: 6725 Oak Side Drive, Baton Rouge; 38; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Williams Sr., Kentrall Tremaine: 222 N. Mobile Lane, Gramercy; 33; bank fraud
Thornton, Tajia Marshonna: 37300 Christina Ave., Prairieville; 22; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited
Garrison, Aquindice Lamar: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; 32; bond revocation, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Williams, Malik Michael: 14345 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 26; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
May 3
Morin, Beau James: 45214 Teddy Babin Road, St. Amant; 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Avery, Kaleb W.: 41119 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; 25; theft of a $5,000 to $25,000
Stevenson, Ronald Anthony: 41290 Hackett Canal Drive, Gonzales; 28; resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, disarming of a peace officer
Cruz III, Carmello: 14081 Pecan Ridge Drive, Gonzales; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant; violations of protective orders
Sharp, David Leonard: 43177 Moore Road, Prairieville; 42; theft less than $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Mixon, Tawannah: 43177 Moore Road, Prairieville; 43; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Sharretts, Devin: 36905 Nicholas Drive, Walker; 25; no seat belt, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second
Johnson, Trelan Jarrell: 42371 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville; 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, terrorizing
Johnson, Kelvon: 2244 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge; 29; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Leblanc, Michael Lee Jr.: 927 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; 35; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Gann, Bryce David: 39142 Country Drive, Prairieville; 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 4
Solar, Jesse John: 35200 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; 35; cruelty to animals-simple, driver must be licensed, taillamps