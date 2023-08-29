The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 10-17:
Aug. 10
Fulcher, Gregory Alan: 13542 Bluff Point Drive, Geismar; 51; violations of protective orders
Ortega, Luis Emanuel: 40460 W. Hernandez Ave., Prairieville; 38; resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, examination of applicants required-classes of license, no passing zone
Booth, Howard Lee: address unknown; 34; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Morris Jr., Darrel Anthony; 6128 La. 44, Convent; 22; parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang activity; prohibitions and criminal penalties, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others)
Jackson, Jonathan Leon: 8907 Key St., Baton Rouge; 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davis, Brandee A.: 4353 Dickens Drive, Baton Rouge; 44; probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Phillips, Demarcus B.: 1133 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner
Johnson, Kia Deshae: 39067 Pluto St., Darrow; 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Quendel D.: 6202 Convent Station Road, Convent, 18; theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others), simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 11
Alaniz, Christina A.: 12124 Coueron Drive, St. Amant, 34; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault, simple battery
Williams, Dareion: 39195 Vindez Road, Gonzales; 24; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Wallace, Zachary Hunter: 6202 Weisinger Drive, Magnolia, Texas; 45; examination of applicants required-classes of license, safety helmets, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Dumas, Phil S.: 506 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales; 41; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Flores, Bayron Javier: 12232 Martinez Lane, Gonzales; 31; battery of a dating partner-pregnant victim, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jamison, Phillip Daniel: 12322 Dutchtown Lane No. 40, Geismar; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Thomas, Haikeem: 188 La. 401 Apt. B, Napoleonville; 23; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Etheridge, Sarah Rae: 14060 Mire Road, Gonzales; 34; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Aug. 12
Castillo, Ivan S.: 16512 Cypress Knee Drive, Prairieville; 41; domestic abuse battery
Brooks, MacKenzie Leigh: 43510 Poplar St., Sorrento; 21; driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-first
Gipson, Demiaya Myanne: 14496 Airline Highway Apt. 422, Gonzales; 27; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Dorsey, Frank: 617 Charles St., Donaldsonville; 26; domestic abuse battery
Prejean, Terry Joseph: 7134 La. 308, Belle Rose; 33; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft over $25,000, simple burglary (all others)
Taylor, Jadyn Nicole: 17197 Chenier Drive, Prairieville; 22; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, criminal conspiracy
Davis Jr., Timothy Preston: 42247 La. 931, Gonzales; 33; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Aug. 13
Jones, Tabitha Marie: 13489 Chase St., Gonzales; 21; domestic abuse battery, stopping/standing/or parking prohibited in specified places, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Pena, Leonardo: 16352 Old Hammond Highway No. 67, Baton Rouge; 44; driver must be Licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Minton, Jeremy Keith: 14831 Ridgeside Ave., Baton Rouge; 37; limitations on backing, obscenity, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated-first
Dumas, Phil S.: 506 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales; 41; bond revocation, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Flournoy, Nicholas Patrick: 315 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles
Chatman, Michael: 11400 Greenside Drive, Gonzales; 19; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner
Rodriguez, Brandon M.: 17090 Elm Alley, Prairieville; 45; domestic abuse battery
Dupuy, Lance T.: 43247 Elmo Cannon Ext., Gonzales; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Medrano, Cesar A.: 13491 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; 39, failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 14
Spurlock, Charielle M,: 12210 Tallow Ridge Drive, Gonzales; 26; domestic abuse battery
Ivey Jr., Tommy: 12481 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales; 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple assault
Baker, Jordan Michael: 13171 Pecan Lane St Amant; 42; State probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Saylor, Jamell R.: 44032 Lake Village Drive, Prairieville; 25; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, disturbing the peace/simple assault
Mitchell, Israel: 39125 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; 22; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Albert, Prince Denoy: 1142 Flanders St., New Orleans; 49; no seat belt, driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice/all others, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Parker, Tyree O.: 217 Anthony Drive, Donaldsonville; 21; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 15
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree: 16125 Smiley Drive, Prairieville; 42; domestic abuse battery
Smith, Derrick Lynn: 306 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; 42; domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment-offender armed with dangerous weapon, home invasion (battery), aggravated battery
Christy, Camille Martin: 105 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; 25; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Unbehagen, Sasha Nicole: 30995 Susie Circle, Denham Springs; 40; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam)
Blackman, Daronshel D.: 1142 Villa Drive, Baton Rouge; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Patterson, Ramon: 154 E, 21st St., Reserve; 18; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others)
Walker IV, John: 3697 Riverboat Lane Lot 12, Addis; 35; hold for other agency, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Mcswain, Corina M.: 36484 La. 74, Geismar; 52; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Cox, Gerald Joseph: 105 1/2 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; 55; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Odunlami, Christian: 1218 La. 30 Apt. 1, Gonzales; 20; theft less than $1,000
Alexander, Keanna Cha: 1721 N. 26th St., Baton Rouge; 38; aggravated assault with a firearm
Washington, Deshante: 520 Woodale Blvd. No. 131, Baton Rouge; 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Washington, De'Naja: 59001 WW Harleaux St., Plaquemine; 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 16
Breaux, Misty: 18243 Old Perkins Place Ave., Prairieville; 45; operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Gillard, Tajh: 3231 Jenkins Lane, Donaldsonville; 27; battery of a dating partner-child endangerment, failure to appear-bench warrant
Stingley, Ollie Letha: 38108 Pauline St., Prairieville; 46; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Stringer, Jessi: 42483 Ferguson Lane, Gonzales; 32; battery of a Police Officer
Davis, Malik: 150 Daggs St., Belle Rose; 24; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Allemond, Tiffinie Nichole: 38731 Bayou Pigeon Road, Plaquemine; 36; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Scott, Tacara Marie: 7128 Deanne St., New Orleans; 35; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Alsay, Makalia Shantrell: 301 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; 23; simple burglary (vehicle), violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Saldierna, Francisco Javier: 25165 Walker Road. S, Denham Springs; 48; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), operating while intoxicated-first, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Presser, Jacob Breen: 38035 Post Office Road No. 17A, Prairieville; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 17
McNicholas, Lester Dennis: 13250 She-Lee Place Road, Gonzales; 56; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Gentile, Travis A.: 10565 Lifehouse St., St James; 38; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin