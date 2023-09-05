The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 17-24:
Aug. 17
McNicholas, Lester Dennis: 13250 She-Lee Place Road, Gonzales; 56; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Gentile, Travis A.: 10565 Lifehouse St., St. James; 38; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Collins, James Robert: 214 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; 22; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, stalking, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, simple assault
Willis, Kristian Leigh: 44444 Braud St., Lot 16, Sorrento; 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bradford, Jordan Terrell: 1903 Cypress Woods St., Baker; 26; identity theft under $300, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, battery of a dating partner
Kelson Jr., Michael Antonio: 3358 Pierre Road; Darrow; 29; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Posey, Jeremy Keith: 13250 Roddy Road, No. 29, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Mixon, Tawannah: 46110 Doot Road, St. Amant; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Aug. 18
Bell, Joseph Glenn: 35284 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; 37; bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, indecent behavior with juveniles
Barnes, Damond Tremain: 3255 La. 18 W., Donaldsonville; 36; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, no seat belt
Winstead, John Edward: 11468 Picou Road, St. Amant; 53; theft $5000 but less than $25,000, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud
Huggins, Kenshawn: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; 36; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Levy, Taj A.: 11232 Roddy Road, No. 18, Gonzales; 26; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Trahan, Madison: 13179 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant; 26; domestic abuse battery
Aug. 19
Lindsey, Calasia: 3053 Brasset Road, Donaldsonville; 24; domestic abuse battery
Durr, Karlyn Lynette: 14403 Summerset Drive, Gonzales; 52; use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, driving on right side of road-exceptions, operating while intoxicated-first
Rebaldo, Logan Michael: 15635 Heartstone Drive, Prairieville; 21; driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Guillory, Kevin W.: 18357 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville; 60; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Bateman, Daniel Troy: 13396 La. 44, Gonzales; 46; violations of protective orders
Jones Jr., Bernard David: 17433 La. 933, Prairieville; 56; failure to appear-bench warrant
Coleman, Glen L.: 11230 Nash Road, Gonzales; 46; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, hit-and-run driving
Jones, Yolanda Lashell: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., No. 203, Gonzales; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Pierson, Steven Tyrone: 8888 Provident Drive, Denham Springs; 48; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Aug. 20
Zamarripa, Lisa Eleanor: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., 512, Gonzales; 53; domestic abuse battery
Smith Jr., Kent Brianne: 18191 River Birch Drive, Prairieville; 18; drag racing and racing on public roads, maximum speed limit, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation
Day, Matthew Whitney: 44464 Millet Road, Prairieville; 35; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Jacob, Shane Anthony Lamar: 197 Evangeline Ext., Donaldsonville; 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, reckless operation, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Torres, Rafael Jesus: 11222 Sheets Road, Gonzales; 29; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Polala, Saiteja: 13812 Malber Ave., Baton Rouge; 28; stop signs and yield signs, traffic-control signals, when passing on the right is permitted, maximum speed limit, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer-aggravated, reckless operation
Price, Jiesary Muhumah: 516 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; 25; parole violation, illegal carrying of weapons-second offense, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, monetary instrument abuse, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, bicycles: front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
Starks, Michelle: 41149 La. 42, No. 7, Prairieville; 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Aug. 21
Verdin, Derneisha: 14370 Stonegate Manor Drive, Gonzales;29; domestic abuse battery
Loupe. Lee Michael: 42216 La. 941, Gonzales; 38; parole violation, violations of protective orders
Green, Donald Logan: 44390 Louis Delaune Road, St. Amant; 22; battery of a dating partner
Murphy, Marvin Dylan: 707 Verot School Road, Lafayette; 31; parole violation, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Vessel Jr., Timothy Morel: 1725 Ravier Lane, Sunshine; 36; theft less than $1,000
Efird, Caitlyn Rae: 8295 Glenwood Way, Semmes, Alabama; 25; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Stevens, Kelly Norwood: 42230 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; 54; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Downey Jr., Kelly Alan: 13201 Montrose South Drive, Denham Springs; 21; illegal carrying of weapons, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Gaines, Michael: 36962 Chapel Hill Road, Franklinton; 63; residential contractor fraud over $25,000
Featherston, Michael V.: 41024 Lee Drive, Gonzales; 36; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Nicholas, Kralonshae Ta’keydra: 12108 Grand Wood Ave., Gonzales; 26; domestic abuse battery
Teague Sr., Karvez D.: 12108 Grand Wood Ave., Gonzales; 29; domestic abuse battery
Guice Jr., Derrick Keith: 710 S. 18th St., Baton Rouge; 27; possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), domestic abuse battery
Aug. 22
Salter, Mark Edward: 37233 S. Lakeshore Ave., Prairieville; 59; mingling harmful substances
Leblanc, Leroy Juniors: 1416 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; 35; domestic abuse battery
Claiborne, Jason Dwayne: 44305 La. 42, Prairieville; 39; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Bennett, Marlon W.: 15465 Shirley Drive, Prairieville; 49; theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Migliore, Joseph S.: 11113 Irene E. Deslatte Road, Lot 7, St Amant; 54; failure to appear-bench warrant
Striggs, Darriaus Rogdrell: 10122 Golden Gate St., Convent; 46; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Duncan Jr., Clarence: 13096 Silverwood Court, Denham Springs; 36; bank fraud, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Migliore, Brian Joseph: 10474 Acy Road, No. 13, St. Amant; 34; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, theft less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of Schedule Ill controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Rouyea, Philip Paul: 43210 Norwood Road, Gonzales; 45; residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000
Hatfield Jr.. Nepton K.: 3481 Crestaire Drive, Baton Rouge; 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Stringer, Daniel O.: 42483 Ferguson Lane, Gonzales; 35; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Pye Jr., Curtis Stanley: 40206 Coontrap Road, No. 35, Gonzales; 44; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Aug. 23
Fisher, Royce, 214 St. Philip St., Donaldsonville; 62; two counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles
Tyler, Shiykem Rikell: 38259 La. 621, Gonzales; 21; negligent injuring, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Dorsey, Keith: 1002 Harrison St., Thibodaux; 43; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, theft less than $1,000
Hebert, Devyn Paul: 45120 Summerfield Road, Prairieville; surety, eight counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kingsbury III, Rayburn Sinclair: 10911 Fallbrook Drive, Houston, Texas; 42; violations of protective orders
Shaddinger, Johnny: 723 E. McArthur St., Gonzales; 45; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 24
Bailey, Zaccheous T.: 426 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales; 24; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Harris, Stanford: homeless; 65; bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, aggravated battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cook, Keshaun Raymichael: 1504 Delta Road, Laplace; 20; criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, two counts theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Mackie, Rodney Antoine: 14333 Mossystone Drive, Prairieville; 53; bond revocation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts theft less than $1,000
Roubique, Nicholas A.: 13461 Bayou Oak St., Gonzales; 42; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Davis, Brittany Anne: 30928 Goldenrod St., Denham Springs; 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Scott, Ashton: 8948 Cedar Springs Ave. Denham Springs; 36; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Joseph, Sidney: 118 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; 64; carnal knowledge of a juvenile, principals
Lemon, Jennifer Lynn: 18165 Muddy Creek Road, Prairieville; 35; careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first