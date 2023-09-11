The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 24-31:
Aug. 24
Cook, Keshaun Raymichael: 1504 Delta Road, Laplace; 20; criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, two counts theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Mackie, Rodney Antoine: 14333 Mossystone Drive, Prairieville; 53; bond revocation, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts theft less than $1,000
Roubique, Nicholas A.: 13461 Bayou Oak St., Gonzales; 42; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, simple burglary, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Davis, Brittany Anne: 30928 Goldenrod St., Denham Springs; 28; failure to appear — bench warrant
Scott, Ashton: 8948 Cedar Springs Ave., Denham Springs; 36; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Joseph, Sidney: 118 Green Gable Road, Donaldsonville; 64; carnal knowledge of a juvenile, principals
Lemon, Jennifer Lynn 18165 Muddy Creek Road, Prairieville; 35; careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated — first
Aug. 25
Kelly, Donald R.: 13436 Oak Place Road, No. 74, Gonzales; 61; surety, four counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Bryan II, Jimmie R.: 2327 La. 8, Pollock; 49; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Carpenter, Crystal Lynn: 226 Mount Crest Drive, Johnson City, Tennessee; 38; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Rood, Darlene Kay: 13080 Depen St., No. 12, Gonzales; 66; domestic abuse battery
Blanchard, Rhett J.: 25901 S. Walker Road, Lot 3N, Denham Springs; 46; surety, failure to appear — bench warrant
Aug. 26
West Jr., Harold L.: 15288 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; 27; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Villarreal, Jorge Lucas: 917 First St., Morgan City; 21; operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated — first
Kennard, Dkolby Michael: 16837 Vermillion Drive, Baton Rouge; 23; obscenity
Therence Jr., Vernon C.: 15365 La. 73, No. 1, Prairieville; 29; possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Aug. 27
Sharp, Preston Scott: 38150 Smith Road, Prairieville; 27; simple assault
Tate, Jeffrey K.: 36482 La. 74, Geismar; 20; aggravated assault upon a dating partner, battery of a dating partner — strangulation
Gardner, Jada Brielle: 43154 Bayside Court, Prairieville; 20; disturbing the peace/simple assault, aggravated battery
Dauzat, Dylan Keith: 17950 Airline Highway, No. 824, Prairieville; 20; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Barnes, Nicole Singh: 18331 Crows Nest Drive, Prairieville; 38; no proof of insurance, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated — third offense
Thomas, Peter: 15083 Braud Road, Prairieville; 34; state probation violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Cedotal, Tyler Paul: 206 Church St., Donaldsonville; 35; carnal knowledge of a juvenile, simple battery
Aug. 28
Foster Jr., Richard Wayne: 41145 La. 42 No. 5, Prairieville; 34; six counts failure to appear — bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kovnesky, Cody Blake: 14132 Lebeau Road, St. Amant; 29; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Levy, Derrick: 7731 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge; 24; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, state probation violation
Miller, Davonte: 103 Butler St., Thibodeaux; 28; parole violation
Saulsberry: Ronnie Jermaine: 48028 Brownsville Road, Natalbany; 23; failure to appear — bench warrant
Videau, Samantha Deion: 37095 Geismar Road, Geismar; 44; rented or leased motor vehicles — obtaining by false
representation, etc./failure to return/defenses/penalties
Andrews, Deavian Dasha: 1425 Jasper Ave., No. 2, Baton Rouge; 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Cushenberry, Brandon: 803 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 30; four counts failure to appear — bench
Chambers, Cory Vidal: 3479 Beechwood Drive Baton Rouge, 51; reckless operation, aggravated battery, theft less than $1,000
Hamilton, Earl Jaramaco: 10196 Burnside St., Convent; 23; two counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary
Aug. 29
Ingram, Terrence: 403 Paula Drive, Thibodaux; 31; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating vehicle while license is suspended, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jacobs, Manuel: 265 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; 23; stalking, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Latil, Taylor Lee: 37429 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville; 28; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, aggravated assault, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), contraband defined — certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited
Leblanc, George: 3060 Lemannville Cut Off Road, Donaldsonville; 46; failure to appear — bench warrant
Bladsacker, Dana Marie: 2138 S. Commerce Ave. No. 303, Gonzales; 43; three counts theft less than $1,000, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Mayo, Tracy: 41174 La. 933, Prairieville; 50; parole violation, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, identity theft under $300, theft less than $1,000
Aug. 30
Scott, Jelette Jerome: 10196 Burnside St., Convent; 33; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, stop signs and yield signs
Williams, Raynard Leonardo: 15404 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; 35; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, proper equipment required on vehicles — display of plate, two counts fugitive — other state jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions — switched license plate
Glaviana, Kimberly G.: 1523 La. 308 S, Donaldsonville; 56; failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Melancon, Tyreik Davis: 1606 Phillip St., Donaldsonville; 25; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Campo, Harley: 1147 La. 662, Morgan City; 28; state probation violation
Harris, Lee: 1623 S. Sandra Ave., Gonzales; 68; violations of protective orders
Efird, Timothy D.: homeless; 59; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Callaway, Ryan Christopher: 18421 Belle Grove Road, Prairieville; 22; contraband defined — certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, malfeasance in office
Moore, James Jerrald: 42130 Bald Eagle Ave., Prairieville; 53; resisting an officer, animal owner responsibilities
Wells, Anna Jean: 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; 41; parole violation, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 31
Heal, Karina Lynn: 326 W. Caroline St., Gonzales; 37; failure to appear — bench warrant
Murray, Charles Daniel: 11012 Martin Road, Gonzales; 48; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Cavalier, Lea: 41318 Orchid Drive, Prairieville; 34; operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated — child endangerment law