The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 3-10:
Aug. 3
Hannah, Leticia Ann: 43497 Sam Stewart Road, Prairieville; 48; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Simon, Matthew Paul: 39066 Vindez Road, Gonzales; 44; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
McNabb, Dale Vincent: 18055 Beechwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville; 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bare, James R.: 22165 Chinquapin St., Maurepas; 54; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bourgeois, Elizabeth Claire: 706 W. Bergeron St., Gonzales; 23; domestic abuse battery
Fore, Rory B.: 42256 Shadow Creek Ave., Gonzales; 53; first-degree rape; victim under 13 years of age, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, first-degree rape
Aug. 4
Thompson, Savettra Tersa: 177 Daggs St., Belle Rose; 41; theft less than $1,000
Turner, Tyler: 16628 Hooper Road, Central; 22; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Bayard, Jacob L.: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; 29; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Banks, Oscar R.: 5044 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge; 41; aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things over $25k, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, maximum speed limit, theft of a motor vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Aug. 5
Emerson, Timothy T.: 41249 Dean St., Gonzales; 47; registration-commercial vehicles/expired plate, driving on right side of road-exceptions, operating while intoxicated-first, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Delaune, Rachel Marie: 16418 Bluff Road, Prairieville; 27; expired MVI, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-third
Rivera, Felipe De Juses: 18208 Bill Morgan Road, Prairieville; 36; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Flores, Isabella: 16346 Somersby Ave., Baton Rouge; 21; no driver's license on person, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
St. Pierre, Bryan Lee: 21265 Walker South Road, Walker; 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Burton, Isadore A.: 4500 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; 35; second-degree battery, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Torres, Shelby Lynn: 436 Historic West St. Garyville; 28; injuring public records, obstruction of justice/all others
Lee, Rose M.: 198 W. Railroad St., Gonzales; 52; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Aug. 6
Jackson Sr., Mark Anthony: 36437 La. 74, Geismar; 57; seven counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hernandez-Ramos, Carlos: 10844 Alco Ave., Apt. D, Baton Rouge; 36; expired MVI, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Rosa-Serrano, Jose Antonio: 305 Circle West Drive, Bridge City; 47; operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road-exceptions, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first
Ruiz, Carilla: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; 44; domestic abuse battery
Torres Medina, Alejandro: 3853 Tulane Drive, Kenner; 42; operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-third
Escamilla, Pedro: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; 42; domestic abuse battery
Jamison III, Marty James: 39097 Driftwood Lake Drive, Gonzales; 19; battery of a dating partner
Alvarez, Santos: 5406 Plumtree Drive, San Antonio, Texas; 19; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting, first degree murder
Givens, Dominique Antoinette: 18006 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville; 37; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Qiu, Wumei: 3920 Main St., Flushing, New York; 52; licensure-qualifications, prostitution by massage
Ramos Forcadez, Yosbel Luis: address unknown; 27; theft less than $1,000, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Aug. 7
Greene, Lakisha: 32530 Alice St., White Castle; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration-commercial vehicles/expired plate
McAlister, Muncy Gillis: 29430 Efferson Road, Holden; 64; breach of bail condition
Haymond, Jayson R.: 13049 She-Lee Drive, Gonzales; 27; surety, probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Miller, Myshekia A.: 1419 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, armed robbery
Gomez, Adrienne Marie: 4188 Haydel Road, Darrow; 39; cruelty to animals-aggravated, aggravated arson
London, Natasha Shanice: 784 Huey Andrew Ave., Gonzales; 33; theft less than $1,000
Qiu, Wumei: 3920 Main St., Flushing, New York; 52; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Fluharty, Sean: 18180 River Birch Drive, Prairieville; 48; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Christoff, Grandel Larmon: 14496 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 27; false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, resisting a police officer with force or violence, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hickman, Leland R.: 14166 La. 431, St. Amant; 18; accessory after the fact second-degree murder
Aug. 8
Savell, Steven: 43525 La. 621, Gonzales; 26; simple battery
Gao, Shuying: 2325 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; 55; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, licensure-qualifications, resisting an officer, prostitution by massage
Tillotson Jr., Henry: 561 Winding Way Drive, Baton Rouge; 38; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Davis, Darien Louis: 14086 Airline Highway, No. 824, Gonzales; 24; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 9
Bateman, Daniel Troy: 13396 La. 44, Gonzales; 46, violations of protective orders
Lamendola, Sabrina: 18792 La. 22, Maurepas; 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Stowe, Lucas:16520 Airport Drive, Prairieville; 35; simple assault, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hoover, Brandon Scott: 15356 Country Lane, Maurepas; 43; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Babin III, Joseph Dean: 1521 Jeffery St., Donaldsonville; 35; violations of protective orders
Babin, Beau Jon: 13111 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; 29; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brown, Daryl Javin: 37313 La. 74, No. 149, Geismar; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Moreno, Angel Gabriel: 11483 Garney Hood Road, Denham Springs; 18; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
LeBlanc, Jameka Jirvetta: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, rioting, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery
Hall, Sheena L.: 191 Virginia St., Belle Rose; 39; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Hankton, Qdarious Dandre: 11230 Nash Road, No. 11, Gonzales; 29; parole violation simple battery
Aug. 10
Johnson, Earl: 16332 Natalie Lane, Prairieville; 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nicholas, Lucas: 134 Evangeline Drive No. 203, Donaldsonville; 42; disturbing the peace/ language/disorderly conduct
Fulcher, Gregory Alan: 3542 Bluff Point Drive, Geismar; 51; violations of protective orders
Ortega, Luis E.: 40460 W. Hernandez Ave., Prairieville; 38; resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, examination of applicants required-classes of license, no passing zone
Booth, Howard Lee: address unknown, 34; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Morris Jr., Darrel Anthony: 6128 La. 44, Convent; 22; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gang, activity-prohibitions and criminal penalties, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a firearm, simple burglary