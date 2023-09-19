The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 31-Sept. 7:
Aug. 31
Williams, Carlos Nathaniel: 2020 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Vernita Joseph: 5738 St.. Gerard Ave. 175, Baton Rouge; 57; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mathins, Eli Michael: 2727 Lawrence St., New Orleans; 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mayers, Brady A.: 12100 Drozin Mayers Road, St. Amant; 51; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Minvielle, Brandt Joseph: 11061 Reyn Drive, Gonzales; 30; violations of protective orders
Breland, David C.: 2126 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; 71; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Martinez, Marvin R.: 16352 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; 40; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Posey, Shelly Raye: 24316 Oma Harris Lane, Denham Springs; 36; bank fraud, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Alsay, Latrell Michell: 706 Third St., Donaldsonville; 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, obstruction of justice/simple assault, simple assault, simple battery
Sam, Treyvon: 212 Village Square Drive, Broussard; 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Francois, Randy W.: 3855 Elm St., Baton Rouge; 65; resisting an officer, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles
Alford, Chelcie Marie: 15272 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Allen, Eric: 5361 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lambert, Jacelyn Renee: 13327 La. 431, St. Amant; 23; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance
Sept. 1
Diggs, Derrick: 124 Oakridge Ave., Donaldsonville; 33; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Lewis, Myron J.: 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose; 27; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Otken, Malia: address unknown, Baton Rouge; 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ritter, Stephanie Ann: 212 W. Chalfont Drive, Baton Rouge; 40; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Serrano, Fernando Emillio: 153 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge; 58; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jones, Anthony: 800 Riverview Complex, 103C, Donaldsonville; 42; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Fontenot, Megan Natalie: 12513 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales; 36; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple battery
Sept. 2
Parr Jr., Derek Allen: 38506 Cal Road, Gonzales; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, maximum speed limit
Garcie, James: 967 Prosperity Lane, Ruston; 50; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Garcia, Balmero: 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; 32; domestic abuse battery
Cooper IV, Eddie Bell: 16863 Drakeford McMorris Road, Livingston; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davis, William Tyrake: 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; bond revocation, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer
Johnson, Cynthia: 2180 Jake Lane, Sunshine; 55; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Anderson, Cameron: 5050 Fox Hunt Drive, Zachary; 30; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, turning movements and required signals, operating while intoxicated-third
Bowman, Lakedra Charmaine: 2250 Saint Croix Ave. Baton Rouge; 28; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Jimenez, Hilario N.: 15821 Bryan Lane, Maurepas; 36; operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Martinez, Mateo: 2806 Hurlingham St., Hurlingham, Texas; 42; violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first
Naquin II, Clark James: 17105 La. 933, Prairieville; 35; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault with a firearm
Barthelemy, Kendrell: 44022 Lake Hills Drive, Prairieville; 37; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts simple robbery
Sept. 3
Ordonez, Juan Carlos: 1536 Jasper Ave., Apt. C, Baton Rouge; 36; security required, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Hiracheta, Joel Soria: 9919 Algiers Road, Houston, Texas; 43; driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Lyons Jr., Frederick Gene: 2024 S. Ruth Ave., Gonzales; 37; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Lavigne, Davin: 40435 Paula Beth Road, Gonzales; 25; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Porche, Paul: 6127 Flynn Road, Port Allen; 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davis, Quenneshia Jamesmedrian: 5256 Cumberland Cove, Baton Rouge; 34; battery of a dating partner
McCastle, Caylin Gerard: address unknown; 31; battery of a dating partner
Harris, Casey Darnell: 1033 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; 28; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Young, Gaysha Veronique: address unknown, Baker; 27; aggravated assault with a firearm
McNemar, Collen: 10037 La. 22, No. 6, St Amant; 26; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Johnson, Jalen Joseph: 254 Castle Drive, Edgard; 18; armed robbery
Leblanc, Kirby Paul: 1726 S. Sandra Ave., Gonzales; 48; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated-first
Riley, Semori: 235 S. Willow St., Gramercy; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer
Johnson, Paris D.: 156 W. 19th St., Reserve; 29; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Sept. 4
Cage, Brandon: 5090 Black River Road, Darrow; 35; domestic abuse battery
Scott, Jelette Jerome: 10196 Burnside St., Convent; 33; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Riley, Dontrell Antoine: 5545 Andrew Lane, St. Gabriel; 44; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no seat belt, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Morgan, Tyron Anthony: 128 Melvina Lane, Baton Rouge; 50; theft less than $1,000
Bickham, Austin Scott: 1309 Leycester Drive, Baton Rouge; 30; parole violation, battery of ER personnel or a healthcare provider, parking within a fire zone, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple escape-aggravated escape, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Gautier Sr., Dammion Anthony: 42456 Baystone Ave., Prairieville; 44; resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse battery-second offense
Owens, Tammy Yvonnie: address unknown; 57; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, failure to appear-bench warrant
Paschal, Matthew Leon: 14044 Troy Duplessis Drive, Gonzales; 30; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Thomas, Kayla Anise: 44022 Lake Hills Drive, Prairieville; 39; three counts principals, simple robbery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-commission of any other felony, disturbing the peace/simple assault, simple battery, simple robbery
Sept. 5
Dandridge, Derrick: 144 Massey Lane, Belle Rose; 45; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Crandle, Whitney Lafonice: 704 Third St., Donaldsonville; 34; constructive contempt of court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Warren, Cherie R.: 39115 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Freeman F.: 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow; 48; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Allen Jr., Gilbert: 13246 Babin Estates Drive, Gonzales; 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 6
Miles, Nathaniel: 38294 Holly St., Gonzales; 27; cruelty to animals-simple, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct simple burglary (all others)
Forcell, Kentrell: 206 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 36; criminal trespass/all other offenses, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Babin, Shaun M.: 40259 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; 44; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (all others)
Bailey, Tyren Rajay Dior: 426 West Sycamore Loop, Laplace; 21; negligent injuring, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Cruz III, Carmello: 1516 Hazel St., Opelousas; 45; bond revocation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Harris, Brandon Maurice: 3105 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; 60; simple battery
Leach, Misty Dawn: 1621 Swan Ave., Baton Rouge; 40; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Young, Freddie: 2415 N. Exchange Ally, Lutcher; 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Littlejohn, Michael Eugene: 4057 N. Barrow Drive, Baton Rouge; 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Quanmaine J.: 38321 Dogwood St., Gonzales; 28; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property theft $500 but less than $1500, unauthorized entry of a place of business
Bergeron, Tess Marie: 601 Fifth St., Donaldsonville; 52; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sanchez, Schuyler Paul: 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Sept. 7
Blackmon, Adicia Dandrea: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; 25; false imprisonment battery of a dating partner