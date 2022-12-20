The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 1-8:
Dec. 1
Braud, Dwayne Kristin: 42308 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; 45; hold for other agency
Pearley, Gabrelle M.: 253 La.998, Belle Rose; 37; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Mason, Jeremy Tyler: 11585 Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; 39; contraband defined-certain activities regarding, contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Jones, Joshua: 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; 35; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, three counts violations of protective orders, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery-second offense, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, false imprisonment-offender armed with dangerous weapon, home invasion (battery), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Graham, Nicki: 1129 E. Angela St., Gonzales; 40; domestic abuse battery
Howell, James Vincent: 15384 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Celestine, Melvin E.: 29 1/2 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; 57; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Dec. 2
Rivera, Gamaliel: 40455 La. 42, Prairieville; 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Jackson, Daryl: 1333 N. Willow Ave., Gonzales; 34; hold for other agency
Wittig, John H.: 44129 La. 431, St. Amant; 48; domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment
Jupiter, Cedric Zane: 17038 Savannah Drive, Prairieville; 64; disarming of a peace officer, battery of a police officer-in legal custody, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Florane, Clayton Young: 237 Beal St., Bogalusa; 43; simple battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, hit-and-run driving, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Cason, Dylan T.: 208 Herring St., Oak Grove; 23; hold for other agency
Musso, Anthony R.: 40449 Sage Field Court, Gonzales; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cleaver, Christopher Chad: 1111 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 42; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bourgeois, Justin A.: 5644391 Braud St., Sorrento; 40; hold for other agency
Donley, Dayne P.: 18137 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, hold for other agency
Powell, Shaelynn Leeshun: 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville; 19; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, aggravated battery
Ellsworth, Nicholas Morgan: 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Weaver, William Lee: 14775 Lewis Road, Maurepas; 40; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, state probation violation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $5.000 but less than $25.000, simple burglary (all others), unauthorized entry of a place of business, hold for other agency
Kegley, Christopher: 22399 Gull St., Maurepas; 38; hold for other agency
Payton, Natalie Nicole: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation
Telfair, Derrick: 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; 44; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law
Dupuy, Chad P.: 41486 Waterstone Ave., Prairieville; 49; domestic abuse battery
Hahn, Lathan: 37303 Whispering Hollow Ave., Prairieville; 42; domestic abuse battery
Hahn, Lacey Aillet: 37303 Whispering Hollow Ave., Prairieville; 36; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 3
Breeden, Camron T.: 38103 Hope Villa Drive, Prairieville; 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Eymard, Annette Lombas: 321 E. 85th St., Cut Off; 47; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of heroin
Dec. 4
Loredo, Cesar Edmundo: 113 Watson Lane, Patterson; 20; simple escape-aggravated escape, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, interfering with a law enforcement investigation
Russo, Sebastian Jose: 156 Orange St., Galliano; 22; simple battery, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Rodriguez, Bernard: 311 Rhett Place, Gray; 21; disturbing the peace/ drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Saxon, Collin: 38522 La. 929, Prairieville; 26; second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Bass, Chasity Paige: 38522 La. 929, Prairieville; 25; domestic abuse battery
Arnold, Tate Michael: 15384 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; 30; parole violation
Solomon Jr., Quincy J.: 1606 Phillip St. Lot 5, Donaldsonville; 45; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Dec. 5
Lewis, Deabreon Alzerius: 1538 Belle Point, Laplace; 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, signal lamps and signal devices, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of protective orders, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Blades, Heaven Leigh: Country Drive, Prairieville; 34; aggravated battery
Gray, Talen Keionne: 14306 Brentwood Court, Gonzales; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation
Phelps, Timmie M.: 520 W. Jeansonne St., No. 2, Gonzales; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Ourso, Michael Paul: 65425 Bayou Road, Plaquemine; 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ward, Steven W.: 16098 Bluff Road, No. 42, Prairieville; 61; filing or maintaining false public records
Wilson, Ricky Jamal: 5154 Mars Drive, Darrow; 34; reckless operation, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, false certificates, aggravated flight from an officer
Henry, Tyrik Jamar: 128 Bayou Oaks Drive, Unit B, Donaldsonville; 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dec. 6
Picciola, John V.: 16153 La. 3235 Cut Off; 55; operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while Intoxicated-second
Collins, Reagan Ann: 14389 Braud Road, Gonzales; 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Matthews, Monty I.: 36297 Crestway Ave., Geismar; 52; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Dec. 7
Curtis, George: 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 112, Donaldsonville; 56; simple battery
Dearmond, Blaine Michael: 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; 29; bond revocation, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple assault
Monroe, Tramalia: 12432 Orchid Lane, Walker; 29; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, battery of a dating partner, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Earl, James Dillon: 314 W. Joseph St., Gonzales; 18; carjacking-recruitment of juveniles, two counts carjacking, principals, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal conspiracy
Malain, Ryan Timothy: 10389 Mary's Lane, St. Amant; 33; arson with intent to defraud, filing or maintaining false public records, automobile insurance policies, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Palmer, Stacey: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, C204, Prairieville; 55; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct; criminal trespass/all other offenses
Allen, Jadarrius: 631 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge; 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Terrell, Mark R.: 44419 La. 429, St. Amant; 36; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 8
James, Benny Jamar: 16311 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; 35; domestic abuse battery