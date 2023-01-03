The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 15-22:
Dec. 15
James, Clayton P.: 44285 George St., Sorrento; 36; in for court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Meadors, Lance: 8711 Dave Clark Road, Denham Springs; 44; theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Rossi, Jamie Leigh: 216 S. Roscoe St., Gonzales; 37; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (morphine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Wiley, Micah Ahman: 15089 Cathedral Oak Drive, Prairieville; 18; simple burglary (all others), theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, theft of a firearm, aggravated burglary-weapon upon entry, simple criminal damage to property, three counts theft less than $1,000, six counts simple burglary (vehicle), theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, two counts theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Smith, Brianna Grace: 44071 Maurice Bourgeois Road, No. 1, St. Amant; 25; domestic abuse battery
White, Emmett: 11320 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge; 42; flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Cullen, Lacey Amanda: 16218 Wishing Stone Drive, Prairieville; 30; violations of protective orders
Clouatre, Cody M.: 12032 Arthur Clouatre Road, St. Amant; 26; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly, conduct simple escape-aggravated escape, cruelty to the infirmed, domestic abuse battery
Royal, Trejuan A.: 1011 Morrison Road, New Orleans; 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Graffeo, Danielle: 16042 W. Lakepoint Court, Prairieville; 52
Dec. 16
Pickle Jr., James Robert: 152 Almedia Road, St. Rose; 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lane, Shannon D.: 3512 Dalton St., Baton Rouge; 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
McGuerty, Steven Thomas: 43196 Cannon Road, Gonzales; 38; domestic abuse battery
Dixon, Haley Raine: 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gayden, Jerry Wayne: 1216 W. Sidney St., Gonzales; 47; motor vehicles-alteration or removal of identifying numbers prohibited, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Dec. 17
Duckworth, Walter: 39063 Biltmore Ave., Gonzales; 34; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Lanoux, Lacey Rae: 43480 Talley Road, Gonzales; 39; simple arson, battery of a dating partner, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lemay, Halie Lennette: 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 17, Prairieville; 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden
Mills, Justin: 704 Second St., Donaldsonville; 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Roberson Jr., Phillip John: 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; 40; violations of protective orders
Massey, Stephan Taylor: 7680 Vincent Road, New Orleans; 30; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit
Dec. 18
Albert, Bradus Jerome: 4861 Wilmot Drive, Baton Rouge; 39; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, tail lamps, illegal carrying of weapons, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated-second
Gonzales, Rene: 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 19
Alexander, Terrance Dwayne: 1642 Huron St., Baton Rouge; 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Reado, Calvin Tevin: 450 Cloud Drive, No. 57, Baton Rouge; 32; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Graham, Angel D.: 39187 Babin Road, Gonzales; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant
Poche, Cody James: 42298 La. 933, No. 3, Prairieville; 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000
Delatte, Brenyn Joseph: 15560 Country Lane Road, Maurepas; 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dutton, Jeramy Louis: 410 Nicholls St., No. 3, Donaldsonville; 35; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no seat belt, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Dec. 20
Palermo, Ryan D.: 1506 Del Norte St., Houston, Texas; 45; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dixon, Kristen Kay: 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Fountain, Travion Demone: 18108 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davis, Brandon Demaris: 228 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose; 34; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Thomas, Steven: 7047 Moran Road, Gonzales; 41; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Vontempske III, Paul T.: 38405 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville; 68; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 21
Anselmo, Carson: 38154 W. Lakeview Drive, Prairieville; 18; second-degree battery
Muse Sr., Michael Joseph: 305 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville; 64; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Williams, Dionne Christopher: 3610 La. 44, Paulina; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Batiste III, Morris: 6514 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Smith, Brianna Grace: 44071 Maurice Bourgeois Road, No. 1, St. Amant; 25; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violations of protective orders
Narcisse, Nicholas Antonio James: 3136 Toulon Drive, Baton Rouge; 26; probation violation parish, probation violation, three counts violations of protective orders, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Voss, Nicholas: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; 27; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Anderman, Hunter Paul: 6525 Audubon Blvd., Sorrento; 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lassetter, Donald Norwood: 8343 John Leblanc Blvd., Sorrento; 37; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), resisting an officer
Jackson, Joseph Kilby: address unknown, Sorrento; 29; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of heroin, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Weaver, Stephanie Leann: address unknown, Aurora, Indiana; 27; possession of heroin, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Starling, Queshon Xavier: 505 Bonnie St., Donaldsonville; 23; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Jackson, Daymon Christopher: 11361 Stevenson Road, Geismar; 46; domestic abuse battery
Dec. 22
Williams, Lindon Tevin: 708 Lizardi St., New Orleans; 28; maximum speed limit, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Sanders, Jacob Adam: 2754 Fairfields Ave., Baton Rouge; 30; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Morris, Matthew Calvin: 17588 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; 33; monetary instrument abuse, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia