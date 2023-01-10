The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Dec. 22-29:
Dec. 22
Truvillion, Stanley Jerome: 3552 Canonicus St., Baton Rouge; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Freeman Sr., Leo: 42456 Norwood Road, Prairieville; molestation of a juvenile, first-degree rape
Latil, Taylor Lee: 37429 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville; 27; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Green, Natia A.: 44317 La. 431, St Amant; 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Jeremiah Jawone: 18634 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; in for court
Soileau, Brittany Mae: 37313 La. 74 No. 153, Geismar; 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dec. 23
Wallace, Chance Kelby: 17860 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; 31; careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated-third
Grubb, Lance: 40191 Bordeaux St., Prairieville; 36; domestic abuse battery
Perkins, Patrick Louis: 4789 La. 12, Ragley; 51; reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Braud, Heather Darlene: 12169 J.C. Road, St. Amant; 39; resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition; reckless operation
Courteaux, Amber Rene: 44324 Melancon St., Sorrento; 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Kelly, Donald R.: 13436 Oak Place Road, Gonzales; 60; violations of protective orders
Dec. 24
Landry, Melvin: 303 Orange St., Donaldsonville; 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Alvitre, Darlyne Crystal: 16392 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first, failure to appear-bench warrant
Robertson, Donald Ray: 120 Azalea Drive, Donaldsonville; 59; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Sanchez, Heather Nicole: 20301 Palmer Road, Livingston; 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Norris, Donald Ray: 12115 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; 44; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
McKinney, Jenny Lucille: 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cambre, Brady Lucien: Turry Road, Gonzales; 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, traffic-control signals, no motor vehicle insurance
Jones, Kami Elizabeth: 12124 Coueron Drive, St. Amant; 47; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Alaniz, Christina A.: 12124 Coueron Drive, St. Amant; 34; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Collins, Brandi Lawanda: 3177 Jones Road, Donaldsonville; 40; illegal carrying of weapons, battery of a police officer
Wilson, J'Tyrion: 812 Church St., Donaldsonville; resisting an officer, violations of protective orders
Dec. 25
Lewis, Keith E.: 1620 S. Houmas Ave., Gonzales; 46; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bourgeois, Spencer Joseph: 1447 La. 401, Napoleonville; 33; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, theft less than $1,000
Menno, Jorge: 2101 Terry’s Creek Road, Magnolia, Mississippi; 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, stop signs and yield signs, all drivers must secure license, hit-and-run driving-death or serious bodily injury, reckless operation, security required
Dec. 26
Dietrich, Randall: 18354 Fountain Hill Blvd, Prairieville; 55; simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Jiles, Kaylin F.: 34819 Oak Place Drive, Denham Springs; 25; careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Falcon, Michael C.: 3026 Village Caroline St., city unknown; 41; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (all others)
Jordon, Gregory: 32205 Doc Dean St., White Castle; 62; traffic-control signals, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Alexander, Jennie Marie: 611 S. Bienville Ave., Gonzales; 45; careless operation, negligent injuring, negligent homicide
Nailer, Makiah Daniel: 314 Williams St., Donaldsonville; 18; two counts theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, two counts simple burglary (all others), contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Dec. 27
Isaac, Terrance Tyrone: 1234 Paul Frederick, Luling; 36; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Anders, Matthew Lewis: 37113 White Road No. 16, Prairieville; 35; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Stallard, Eric M.: 45254 La. 429, St. Amant; 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, attempted theft greater than $25,000
Richard, Davyn H.: 17474 Dillon Lane, Prairieville; 25; violations of protective orders
Winfrey, Jenisha: 800 Riverview Complex 207B, Donaldsonville; 26; aggravated battery
Nickelson, Kevin D.: 4157 Ames Blvd., Marrero; 34; parole violation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, probation violation
Jarvis, Faireona Tiana: 3030 Congress Blvd., No. 29, Baton Rouge; 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, battery of a dating partner
Mitchell, Jeremiah Tywan: 2328 S. Edward Ave., Gonzales; 25; simple battery, discharging firearms within city limits
Torres, Rafael Jesus: 40147 Barbara Road, Prairieville; 28; domestic abuse battery-strangulation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, false imprisonment
Ordonez, Ramseis Askeen: 15436 Crystal Lane, Prairieville; 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), home invasion (battery)
Dec. 28
Bumgardner, John Kendrick: 11358 Wildred Kling Road, Geismar; 47; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery
Joseph, Shiala: 146 River Pointe, Laplace; 26; two counts simple burglary (all others), principals, simple burglary (all others), principals theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, two counts principals, simple burglary (vehicle), two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; commission of any other felony
Bouy, Darryl J.: 1003 S. Augusta Ave. Gonzales; 75; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ladner, Frankie: 43094 La. 931, Gonzales; 23; violations of protective orders
Dec. 29
Scott, Andre Maurice: 37147 Cornerview Road, Geismar; 52; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, security required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Burciaga, Liliana: 38259 La. 621 No. 46, Gonzales; 29, domestic abuse battery